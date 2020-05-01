By means of a draft, the Ministry of Health was favorable to the return of football in Brazil. According to the document, the agency argues that sport is “relevant in the Brazilian context and that its resumption may contribute to measures to reduce social displacement through the ‘transmission’ of home games”.

However, even in the same text, which was reported by Globo, the importance of ensuring that all precautionary measures are followed is preached.

“This Ministry is in favor of returning to the activities of Brazilian football, as long as it complied with all the measures presented in this opinion”, they wrote.

The document also has several reservations and questions about the proposal presented by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which pleads for the resumption of activities as soon as possible.

“Ministry of Health suggests that the Brazilian Football Confederation guarantees the performance of constant tests and evaluations not only on athletes, but also that it be offered to members of technical commissions, employees and collaborators, as well as the respective family members and close contractors. that at the moment, the availability of rapid tests in the health system is saturated before the needs of the Brazilian population “, he stressed.

“In view of the above statement, in the proposal presented, it is not evident where the tests, periodicity and retesting criteria will be carried out, and how they will be assisted if the athletes’ diagnosis is positive,” he added.

Below, check out all the recommendations addressed in the Ministry of Health draft:

The documentation presented is not characterized as an action plan for the resumption of football activities at the state and national levels, requiring adjustments aimed at a safe and adequate resumption considering the loci-regional epidemiological differences.

Despite the importance of the subject, we emphasize the need for the plans to consider the definition of the resumption and realization of the matches:

The epidemiological profile ascertained by municipal and state health authorities prior to training activities and games.

The adoption of actions that guarantee the adequate and safe distance between the professionals who work in the organization of the planned activities;

Ensuring that training and matches take place with the gates closed;

The realization of strategies and means so that agglomerations do not occur in the vicinity of the places where the matches will be held;

Ensuring that the professionals involved and players who show symptoms follow the medical guidelines for quarantine.

The involvement of other government sectors is therefore suggested, such as:

– Ministry of Economy

– Ministry of Citizenship

– Ministry of Justice and Public Security

– Civil House

– Anvisa

– Representative entities of states and municipalities

