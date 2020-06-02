Nicaragua is the country with the greatest lack of fiscal and financial transparency in managing the pandemic in Central America, according to an analysis carried out by the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi), which evaluated each government in the region using 12 subdivided parameters. in five blocks related to public financial administration.

The government of the Daniel Ortega regime has practically been held accountable for how much resources it has allocated to combat Covid-19, despite the fact that these come from Nicaraguan taxes.

The Icefi deferred Nicaragua in its 12 indicators based on the main international standards of fiscal transparency, while in the region Honduras fulfilled the majority of the evaluation, positioning itself as the most transparent in the region in the midst of the pandemic.

“In the current situation facing Covid-19, States must inform citizens about the impact of the crisis on public finances and on the economy of each country; on the income, expenditure and debt measures involved in the economic and social support packages adopted, as well as the progress in their implementation; on the mechanisms to monitor both the programs or budget sections of the spending related to this emergency, as well as the public purchases and contracts carried out in the context of this crisis, “said the regional research center.

Guatemala complies with five of the 12 measurements, El Salvador with seven, Costa Rica with four, and Panama with three. The information available in the ministries or secretariats of the Treasury, the public contracting offices, the central banks, the role of the comptrollers and the functions of the organs of access to public information are evaluated.

They all hide information

In the specific case of Nicaragua, the Icefi summarizes the current state of the audit as follows: “The Government of Nicaragua shows serious shortcomings in terms of fiscal transparency.”

This is based on the fact that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has not created a specific section or module on the website to monitor public spending and purchases made, nor has it published reports on fiscal decisions to face the pandemic, so the few official communications should be consulted.

Nor has the Treasury issued guidelines or guides for transparency in purchases associated with the emergency.

In terms of access to information, the Icefi indicates that the exercise of this right continues to be unprotected, “since the guarantor authority established in the law on the matter, the National Commission for Access to Public Information, remains without being integrated and there are no measures of protection and safeguard for compliance with the related legal framework in force ”.

But also, he mentions, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic does not have a specific website with updated information on its actions to monitor the execution of resources to confront the pandemic.

And finally “the Central Bank of Nicaragua has not published information containing analysis of the economic impact of the pandemic, nor has it reported on the actions taken during the emergency.”

Until now, for example, the fate of the million dollars that the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) gave to Nicaragua to combat the expansion of Covid-19 is unknown. The donation was announced by the regional bank on March 16 where five areas were established in which the Daniel Ortega regime can spend the fund. Taiwan also donated another million dollars for the pandemic. Until now the fate of those two million dollars is unknown.

The collection will fall

This serious opacity occurs at a time when the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi) warned that Nicaragua as a consequence of the pandemic will lose 8,057 million córdobas in tax collection, that is to say about 231 million dollars.

Specifically, the institute estimated that at the end of 2020 the collection will reach 65,491.6 million córdobas, equivalent to 16.3 percent of GDP.

Among the factors that explain the fall, the following phenomena related to the health and economic crisis in the region stand out: the contraction of economic activity derived from the reduction in remittance flows of workers abroad; the severe decrease in income from tourism activity; the fall in exports, and the reduction of company sales and workers’ incomes.