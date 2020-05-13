In a note released on Wednesday, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy stated that the first adverse shocks on the Brazilian economy of the coronavirus, mainly associated with the deterioration of the external situation, are being followed by a second period of deepening of the crisis, scheduled to end in July, which will affect almost all sectors of the economy.

“At the end of Period 2, public accounts will be deteriorated, unemployment will have reached a significant portion of the Brazilian population and we will have a reduction in the number of companies, due to a large number of bankruptcies and withdrawals”, says the text of the secretariat, when summarizing the economic impact of social distance measures.

According to the ministry, “there is no way to avoid the recessionary shock”, but the expectation is that the economic stimulus and aid measures announced by the government may facilitate the recovery process.

The secretariat predicts that the recovery of the economy will begin in August, will extend throughout the year 2021 and will impose a political choice on the country, to advance or not in the economic reforms.

“Right now, it is essential to quickly return to the pro-market reform agenda: fiscal consolidation and combating the misallocation of resources”, defends the text. “The reform agenda, centered on preserving the spending ceiling, is the guarantee that the trajectory of the public debt will be decreasing and sustainable.”

