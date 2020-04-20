Since the social, preventive and compulsory isolation rules, the Executive Branch virtually exposes before Congress, while searching for the safest way for legislative sessions to resume. As in recent weeks, this will continue with intense activity by government officials.

Today in the afternoon, the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, will report to national deputies of the Small and Medium Business Commission on the battery of measures that the portfolio has been implementing to address the situation of the productive sector in the face of the economic crisis deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 17, Kulfas will communicate by videoconference with legislators, and after providing the management report answer questions from commission members chaired by the former governor of La Rioja, Sergio Casas.

Under the same modality, on Tuesday at the same time it will be the turn of the holder of Science, Technology and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza before deputies of the Ciecina commission chaired by the radical José Luis Riccardo. While the participation of the Secretary of Media and Public Communication is expected for Wednesday, Francisco Meritello; of the holder of the ENACOM, Claudio Ambrosini; and the secretary of Public Innovation, Micaela Sánchez Malcom. It will be before the members of the Communications and Informatics Commission, which is chaired by the ruling Pablo Carro.

The week of exhibitions in Deputies will end on Thursday when the Secretary of Commerce, Paula Spanish, the Trade Commission headed by the radical legislator from Entre Ríos, Gabriela Lena, communicates in a virtual way.

Since this modality is being implemented, they exposed: the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, providing detailed reports on the operation of the forces to guarantee the compliance of people to the quarantine; The chancellor Felipe Solá, who analyzed the situation of the Argentines who are stranded abroad; the holder of Education, Nicolas Trotta on how to continue the school year; the Minister of Health, Ginés González García; of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo; Mario Meoni Of transport; the defense minister, Augustin Rossi; the holder of the Agriculture portfolio, Luis Basterra; and the Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.