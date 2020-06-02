The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz met on Monday at the ministerial headquarters and by videoconference, with the representatives of the platform Riders x Rights.

The main objective of the meeting was to know the demands and opinions of workers on digital platforms and establish a communication channel with this group.

Díaz meets with the group of riders The Minister of Labor and Social Economy has transferred the participants in the meeting, from Madrid, Barcelona, ​​the Basque Country, Valencia, Asturias, Seville, Mallorca and Navarra, the development, by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, of the bill that addresses the recognition of the work of this group and that will clarify its relationship with the Workers Statute.

The Ministry has also highlighted the importance of the social economy developing in this sector of activity.

The general director of Autonomous Work also participated in the meeting, Spin Wonders, the deputies Rafael Mayoral and Alberto Rodríguez and the general secretary of the UATAE self-employed organization, Maria José Landaburu.

“The main objective of our proposal is to ensure that labor protection reaches all workers on these platforms,” ​​said Minister Díaz on social networks. “I have met with Riders x Rights, made up of members from various cities in the country, to listen to their demands and discuss the development of the bill that addresses the recognition of the employment of working people on digital platforms,” ​​he added.

?????? I have met with @ridersxderechos, made up of members from various cities in the country, to listen to their demands and discuss the development of the bill that addresses the recognition of the employment of working people on digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/3TIcUGfSig – Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) June 1, 2020

UATAE commented: “Riders do not need to specifically legislate their figure, but a clear regulation that returns them to labor law and combats the use of false self-employed. Today Riders x Rights has started this commitment to the government. Now it is time to materialize it.”

Riders do not need to specifically legislate their figure, but a clear regulation that returns them to labor law and combats the use of false self-employed. Today @ridersxderechos has started this commitment to the government. Now it’s time to make it concrete. A pride to accompany you ????????????? pic.twitter.com/IxE6TNHPaK – Autonomous UATAE (@uatae_es) June 1, 2020

For their part, the Riders wrote in their official network profile: “After more than 3 years fighting today we are closer to achieving what we have always asked for, labor rights. We left with the compromise of a bill that shields labor rights in the platform economy. The struggle is the only way”.

After more than 3 years fighting today we are closer to achieving what we have always asked for, labor rights. We left with the commitment of a bill that shields labor rights in the platform economy. The struggle is the only way ????? pic.twitter.com/mMvmRTWQFK – Riders x Rights (@ridersxderechos) June 1, 2020

.