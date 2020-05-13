Minister Walter Braga Netto (Civil House) affirmed to the Federal Police (PF), in a testimony given this Tuesday, 12th, at the Planalto Palace, that he did not hear President Jair Bolsonaro mention in his presence the possible change of superintendent in the PF Rio de Janeiro during a ministerial meeting on April 22.

“At the meeting of the council of ministers, which took place on April 22, 2020, when Pro-Brazil was presented, President Jair Bolsonaro did not even express his opinion on the replacement of the superintendent of the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro, reserving himself to express the his concern, as already said, about the intelligence data of Sisbin, more precisely, of the data that should be provided by the National Defense and Abin “, points out the testimony.

“Regarding the council of ministers, when the president revealed his intention to ‘change the security of Rio de Janeiro’, (Braga Netto) understands that it was the personal security of the president in charge of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), no having reference to the Federal Police “, reports the testimony. “From the deponent’s perspective, when quoting ‘security in Rio de Janeiro’, the president only made reference to illustrate his dissatisfaction”.

When asked specifically about possible investigations by the PF of Rio that bothered the president, Braga Netto said that he only remembers that Bolsonaro “complained” that the facts related to the doorman of the Vivendas da Barra condominium were not fully clarified, “Not much for him, but because they are facts related to the position of president “, he said.

The porter implicated Bolsonaro in the Marielle Franco case by saying, initially, that the president would have allowed Ronnie Lessa, a prisoner suspected of killing the parliamentarian, to enter. He retracted it later. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

