Minister Priti Patel calls for censoring videos of migrants crossing into Europe

The Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, has called for the removal of social media posts that “glamorize” dangerous crossings of immigrants from Europe. In a letter to social media companies, Patel said videos promoting “lethal crossings” were “unacceptable.”

Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said that human smuggling was illegal and that content that encouraged the activity was “not allowed” on its platforms. Several hundred migrants have tried to cross the English Channel in the past week. The Home Office is investigating the reports that a Border Force ship entered French waters and picked up immigrants from a boat bound for the United Kingdom.

Ms. Patel’s letter was sent after a video that appeared to show a group of men crossing the Channel in a boat went viral on TikTok. Human Traffickers Use These Posts, which also appear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to promote the crossings of desperate migrants, the Interior Ministry added.