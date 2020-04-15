The Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, is the ninth member of the national cabinet that gives a report to deputies of the Nation. He does it virtually, from 5 pm, before the Labor Legislation Commission.

In the presentation on Monday, the official announced that the Government plans to extend the payment of the Emergency Family Income (IFE) and that there are already more than 300,000 companies that have registered with the AFIP to obtain state aid in the face of the labor and economic crisis unleashed by the advance of the coronavirus.

“At the moment, as the AFIP people have just told me, there are almost 400,000 companies registered, so we will wait next week to have more data to establish clearly what benefits they will receive,” said the minister from his Office in the virtual exhibition in front of the Labor and Labor Legislation commission.

In Deputies, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta; that of Health, Ginés González García; that of Defense, Agustín Rossi; the Minister of Security, Sabina Fréderic; that of Women, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta; the one of Transport, Mario Meoni; that of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, and Luis Basterra, the Minister of Agrarian Affairs. In all cases Massa opened the meetings from his office and then gave way to the rest of the legislators, who mostly followed him from their homes, except for some who exceptionally went to their offices in the Chamber of Deputies.

On Tuesday, also in committee and remotely, he appeared before the Commission of Cooperative, Mutual and NGO Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, which is chaired by the radical Soledad Carrizo, the head of INAES (National Institute of Associativism and Social Economy). Mario Cafiero explained that through COVID-19 there are already 1,200 cooperatives and mutuals that asked for help from the State and 300 those that requested access to REPTRO (Productive Recovery Program). The rest requested financial aid.

Since yesterday in Deputies, the use of nose, mouth and chin protectors has been in force. As provided by the Administrative Secretariat, it will be required of those who work in person and comply with the minimum guards, that is, “all the staff of the Chamber of Deputies during the course of their essential work activity, and in work meetings when minimum social distancing measures are difficult to maintain ”.