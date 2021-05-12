Minister Ione Belarra presents her candidacy to the General Secretariat of Podemos to replace Pablo Iglesias

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, announced early this Wednesday that presents its candidacy to the General Secretariat of Podemos “after reflecting with colleagues”, with which he will seek to relieve the leader of the formation until now, Pablo Iglesias.

Through a note on his Twitter account, collected by Europa Press, Belarra has assured that they need “We can as strong as possible to get” that the current third vice president and minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, “be the first female president of the Government.”

In an interview on eldiario.es, the first after the announcement, Belarra said that “it is too early to know if there will be more candidates or not” although, in her opinion, “there are plenty of possibilities” for another enrollee to take the plunge. However, the minister has shown her confidence that her candidacy will be the chosen one.

“There are enormously valuable colleagues in Podemos, especially within management. I have discussed it with all of them to find out if they could support my candidacy, but the most important thing is that we are going to a much more choral stage, in which there is no longer a single leadership within the United We Can space, “he replied, after being asked about her candidacy.

Of course, the leader of the purple formation has suggested that it will have “the bulk of the team that was elected” in the 2020 Assembly. “It is early, but I can anticipate that the current team works very well,” he said, making it clear that the current address “It has to continue in this new stage.”

He will do everything possible for Yolanda Díaz to be a candidate

Asked if the return or the alliance with former leaders such as Íñigo Errejón, Teresa Rodríguez or Xavi DomènechBelarra has argued that “from now on” the focus “has to be on the militants.” “You have identified militants with their own names, famous people. But there are thousands,” he added.

After being questioned about the possibility that Yolanda Díaz does not accept being the United We Can candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Belarra explained that she will do “everything in her power” to do so. “I think that Yolanda has been chosen by the people”, has held.

The step ahead of Belarra means following one of the lines set by Iglesias, who on several occasions had pointed out that they should give way to new leaderships and understood, in the case of their training, that it had to be female. For now the minister is the only one who is running and his figure is well received in the areas of Podemos.

Belarra is akin to the outgoing secretary general, is a continuation option with the political line taken up to now knows in detail an organization in which he has had a prominent role in all areas (organic, parliamentary and now in the Executive) and also has great affinity with other prominent leaders: the ministers Irene Montero and Yolanda Díaz.