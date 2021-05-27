Minister Díaz went to Moncloa to announce the ERTE agreement after a day off for “health reasons”

The Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, came this Thursday to sign the agreement with the social agents to extend the ERTE just hours after receiving the medical discharge.

Díaz had to suspend his “intense work day” this Wednesday “for health reasons” and after the doctor prescribed it. “There are days when our body demands that we stop and take care of ourselves to continue”He wrote on his Twitter account, where he also expressed the desire to be able to recover soon and “with all strength.”

After a day off, the minister was discharged from the La Paz Hospital on the morning of this Thursday, arriving just in time to sign the ERTE extension agreement -until October- with the social agents and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, Jose Luis Escrivá.

This Wednesday I had an intense day of work that the doctor has ordered me to cancel for health reasons. There are days when our body demands that we stop and take care of ourselves in order to continue. I hope to recover soon with full force. – Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) May 26, 2021

Yolanda Díaz had been immersed in long negotiations for weeks to define the characteristics of that extension, cuyo pre-agreement was not reached until this wednesday, in a meeting between the CEOE and Escrivá employers.

The agreement, finally approved this Thursday in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, It contemplates changes in the exemptions in social contributions, some of them decreasing and differentiated depending on the activation or suspension of workers in ERTE.