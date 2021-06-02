Minister Díaz assures that there will be more extensions of the ERTE when the current one ends on September 30

The Third Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has assured this Wednesday in the program the program ‘El món’ of RAC1 that the recent extension of the ERTE approved by the Government until September 30 “will not be the last.”

“This tool has come to stay”, said Díaz because “companies and workers need certainties” while the “complicated economic situation” that the coronavirus pandemic has generated lasts. At present, some 570,000 workers They are still in ERTE because of the covid, which implies that, since January, just under half a million people have rejoined the activity.

The Minister of United We Can has recognized that there have been errors in the management of benefits -people who have not charged or who have charged twice- but have defended that payment has been prioritized knowing that it was very complex because there are workers who have been constantly leaving and entering the system.

“Self-criticism must always be done, but the SEPE has managed the ERTE with a 3,000 people cut made by the Government of Rajoy and with an administrative structure of the twentieth century. We have managed with the mediated public services “, explained Díaz, who has advanced the creation of a large Employment Agency in the style of the current Tax Agency.

Regarding the latest data on unemployment, which has fallen by 129,378 people in May, a record in a month since 1996, the Minister of Labor has celebrated this “positive trend” recovery of employment but has stressed that these figures cannot be distracting and that we must continue in this line.

“I am aware that there many families still unemployed“, said Díaz, who stressed that unemployment” has decreased in all communities and in all sectors. ”

Asked about the repeal of the labor reform promoted by the PP in 2012, the minister said that “technically the labor reform cannot be repealed” but yes “we are going to tackle a part” to end the high level of precariousness in the Spanish labor market.

Regrets the noise due to the departure of the leader of the Polisario Front

On the other hand, the third vice president of the Executive has regretted that in these days there have been too many disagreements and noise before the departure from Spain of the secretary general of the Polisario Front, Brahim ghali. “It seems to me that what we have experienced is not good,” he lamented.

Díaz has maintained that the UN resolutions remain as they were and that the Government has not changed its position and, asked if there are similarities in the situation of Western Sahara with Catalonia, Díaz has pointed out that “what is happening these days in Morocco with the circumstances is not affordable” in Catalonia and has asked to be cautious with words.