Minister Belarra’s plans

Belarra, upon his arrival at the Council of Ministers (Photo: Emilio Naranjo / EFE)

He called his closest team and got it together. He had barely recovered from the impression. Pablo Iglesias had informed him that he was leaving the Government to fight for the Community of Madrid. Ione Belarra spent the first ten minutes with hers praising the generosity and courage of the “boss’s” decision. And part of that day she was in the ER because her baby had gotten sick.

Those were the days of the political earthquake that shook all of Spain. And the then Secretary of State for Agenda 2030 is today the new Minister of Social Rights. It has already moved from the fifth to the fourth floor of number 18 of Paseo del Prado. There he meets two other ministers in the corridors: Alberto Garzón (Consumption) and Carolina Darias (Health). It now occupies the office that Pablo Iglesias had, overlooking the Prado Museum itself, lined with wooden shelves and with the king’s painting on one of the walls.

Belarra tightly holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Social Rights and this Tuesday she stepped on the Council of Ministers for the first time, the most powerful place in the country and whose members must promise to keep secrets about what happens inside. The photographers were waiting for her on the steps of La Moncloa for the ‘paseíllo’, while the networks were attentive to all the details: she forgot to remove the label from the shoes she was wearing. “Good morning,” he said before the flashes.

She was the new one in the Council of Ministers, but she knows (a lot) about the coalition Executive. She was in the negotiations of the same (and in the failed ones) and was in charge of agreeing the structure itself with the socialist Félix Bolaños. He is one of the people closest to Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero, with a seat on the monitoring commission of the agreement …

