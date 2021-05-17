Minisforum GameMini, a cool in compact for games

Minisforum is a specialized manufacturer of personal computers using ultra-compact form factors. Highly integrated PCs designed for desks where space is not superfluous such as offices or living rooms for dedicated home theater equipment.

Minisforum GameMini goes a step further because maintaining the compact size that characterizes the brand, it bets on an open chassis design that will not go unnoticed. There is not much supply of this type of equipment because most users look for equipment with chassis that cover the components, but for our taste that we fiddle with Raspberry Pi boards and the like it looks spectacular.

Its design is visible, never better said. Two differentiated parts separated by a metal plate where the components are attached. In one it mounts the motherboard in a Mini-ITX format with the processor, RAM and storage, and the power supply. The other part is completely occupied by the dedicated graphics card.

There is a carry handle and board and graphics output ports on top and on a minimal-sized front where the power button is. Logically, this type of open designs help cooling components and updating them because its access is very simple. It will make a little more noise than protected towers and the heat emission cannot be controlled, so it cannot be installed anywhere. Bearing that in mind, she’s a hottie.

【Minisforum GameMini】 🔷CPU: AMD Ryzen ™ 5 5600X

🔶GPU: GIGABYTE ™ Radeon ™ RX 6700 XT GAMING OC 12G

🔷 マ ザ ー ボ ー ド: GIGABYTE ™ B550I AORUS PRO AX 今 、 テ ス ト 中 で す よ 😉

ま も な く 予 約 販 売 開始！ #AMD #amdradeongraphics # ryzen5600X # ゲ ー ミ ン グ PC #Mnisforum pic.twitter.com/yxw9aeRqTm – Minisforum (@Minisforumpc) May 12, 2021

Minisforum GameMini, specifications

Do not think because of its size and design that the performance of this machine is low. It uses AMD’s arsenal in both processor (Ryzen) and graphics (Radeon RX 6700 XT), good rations of storage and RAM, and a large-capacity power supply. And all expandable in the future if you need more:

Gigabyte Radeon 6700 XT RX 12G graphics card. Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX Mini-ITX motherboard. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor. 32GB Kington HyperX Dual Channel DDR4-3200 RAM. Kingston KC2500 1Tbyte M.2 PCIe SSD. SilverStone SX650-G 650 watt power supply. Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Video output 2 HDMI and 1 Display Port. 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (1 Type C). 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports. Audio outputs.

We do not have details of final price or availability, but if you like personal computers compact with open housing Attention to this Minisforum GameMini because there are not too many teams with this type of designs.