No one would ever have thought that the sequel to a Trolls tape was going to spawn one of the biggest battles in the entertainment industry: Universal Studios vs. Exhibitors. With the closing of theaters in the United States and many countries in the world and after a million dollar investment in advertising, Universal decided to directly launch the Trolls: World Tour tape for digital sale. At the time, the exhibitors didn’t make much noise, given the circumstances, but ended up freaking out when the studio announced that the film grossed over $ 100 million in its first three weeks.

The drop that spilled the glass were the statements of the CEO of NBCUniversal, Jeff Shell, who suggested that after this success, they would release some of their tapes in theaters and simultaneously for digital sale. That unleashed the ire of exhibitors such as AMC, the most important cinema chain in the United States, which through a statement said that it will no longer show Universal films. The management of other chains like Cineworld also attacked Universal’s position.

That is to say, the gentlemen of AMC are affirming that they will not screen the next film of Minions or Fast and Furious in their rooms and that therefore they will not sell a ridiculous amount of popcorn and expensive food combos with the yellow faces of child heroes. If Universal decides to launch that title digitally, people in the world will buy it, at the price that the studio wants. Variety reports that studios keep 80% of the profits from digital sales, as opposed to the 50% they earn from traditional ticket sales. Obviously this is not going to happen, AMC will have to swallow its pride and negotiate with Universal so that these titles will be shown in theaters, but all this is already a precedent for films of a different nature, for example, auteur films and dramas. LGBT +, have another type of worldwide diffusion.

This is, without a doubt, the entertainment note with the most impact so far in this pandemic.

