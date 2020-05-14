With the declaration of mining sector how essential activityAbout 370 thousand direct workers and 2.3 million indirect workers within the industry are ready to resume their activities, said Javier Villarreal, Undersecretary of Labor of the CTM National Committee. Read What are the 3 new essential sectors in Mexico?

The gradual return, starting on May 18, will allow to boost the reactivation of the national economy affected by the coronavirus, in addition to contributing to the supply of raw materials to all the industries of the Country and to the preparation of medicines that use minerals in their manufacture, Villareal pointed out.

By declaring the mining sector an essential activity, about 370 thousand direct jobs and 2.3 million indirect jobs would restart. Photo: Reforma

“Mining is essential to reactivate the growth of many regions of the country and of the entire industry, sectors such as construction without the supply of metals, which come from mining, would not be understood,” said the also general secretary of the National Union of Workers of the Mining-Metallurgical Industry CTM.

Although the security elements with which the mines work were considered to allow their reactivation, the workers and their unions will take extreme precautions so that vulnerable workers remain at home and the rest abide by all sanitary and safe distance provisions.

Villareal recalled that, based on the first sanitary contingency decree, mining maintained a small operation that could not be stopped, related to maintenance and safety issues, which will allow a smooth return of activities in relation to other productive branches.

“The fact that mining can still work in geographical areas defined by a red light due to the coronavirus pandemic is a sign of the confidence of the authorities in the sector, to which workers will be able to respond; however, there must be absolute rigor in hygiene protocols in the mining supply chain, because you cannot let your guard down, “he said.

