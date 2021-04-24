Mining machine manufacturer claims to have the best ASICs

A manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining machines, ensures that it has the best models on the market. It is BitWats, a company formed in 2016 and which is made up of experts from the best technology companies.

They recently launched three models that stand out for their efficiency. It should be noted that the efficiency of an ASIC is measured by the level of hash rate in inverse relation to power consumption. In other words, the higher the mining power and the lower the electricity consumption, the more efficient an equipment is considered.

Among the most efficient Bitcoin mining equipment on the market are those from Asian manufacturers. At the top of them, the five giants, Bitmain, MicroBT, Canaan Creative, Ebang and Innosilicon stand out. Thus, for example, the S19 pro, have an efficiency of 29.5 J / TH. This equates to 110 TH / s per 3,250 W of consumption.

American manufacturer claims to have the best mining machines

Taking into account that the level of efficiency is headed by a Bitmain of 29.5 J / TH, it is that the BitWat equipment breaks in. In that sense, the manufacturing company makes three very high-efficiency cryptocurrency mining machines available. On their website, they are presented as follows:

BT: this is the first of the teams from the New York manufacturer. It has an electrical consumption of 550W and a computing power of 360 TH / s for Bitcoin and 2 GH / s for Ether. For other cryptocurrencies, mine with 30 GH / s (Litecoin) and 2 MH / s (Monero). The cost is $ 5,000 US dollars.

The first mining machine in the BitWats trilogy is the BT. The same Bitcoin mine with a computing power of 360 TH / s. Source: BitWat

DBT: It is the middle team of this trilogy. It has a consumption power of 900W and a mining power of 750 TH / s for Bitcoin. For other cryptocurrencies: 5 GH / s (Ether), 70 GH / s (Litecoin) and 5 MH / s (Monero). The cost of the equipment is $ 10,000.

The DBT is the middle team. As for Bitcoin, mine with a power of 750 TH / s.

GBT: it is the heavy weight of the mining machines of this manufacturer. Its consumption is 2200W and it has a computing power to mine Bitcoin of 2250 TH / s. It also has the power of 15 GH / s (Ethereum), 210 GH / s (Litecoin) and 15 MH / s (Monero). The value of the ASIC is $ 25,000.

GBT, the most powerful and of the BitWats ASICs, has a staggering 2,250 TH / s capacity for Bitcoin mining.

The key is in the semiconductor chips

One of the reasons for presenting such a high level of efficiency is that these mining equipment have 5-nanometer ASIC chips. These are semiconductors designed with the latest technology. To get an idea, it must be said that the old Bitmain miners have 14nm chips. For their part, the most recent ones like the S19 have 8nm chips.

According to information from last year, Bitmain would already have an agreement with chip manufacturers to create miners with 5nm semiconductors. However, so far no equipment with such a level of efficiency has been released or announced.

Taking this into account, it can be said that Bitmain’s chip purchases from TSMC made it one of the main candidates for this type of equipment. However, it seems that BitWat was ahead of them. The purpose of this manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining machines, as they explain, is to make mining “easy for everyone, even beginners.”

“The lack of knowledge and experience in crypto mining is no longer an obstacle to the aspirations of cryptocurrency enthusiasts,” they state on their portal. For some skeptics on the Reddit forums, this is “too good to be true” and warn that the company is a scam.

Approximate earnings with BitWats ASICs

Taking into account the computing power of the mining machines produced by the New York manufacturer, the profitability of these ASICs can be estimated. It should be noted that the amounts expressed in dollars are subject to change due to the volatility of the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether.

Monthly income with BitWats ASICs:

BT Earnings: With 360 TH / s, monthly income in Bitcoin is equivalent to $ 3,813. $ 6,324 (Ether) and $ 4,926 (Litecoin). DBT earnings: With 750 TH / s, $ 7,944 enters Bitcoin. Regarding Ether and Litecoin, the income is $ 15,812 and $ 11,494 respectively. GBT Earnings: Thanks to its power of 2250 TH / s, this team can generate $ 23,384 monthly. When it comes to Ether and Litecoin, the gains are $ 47,437 and $ 34,483 in the same respective order.

It is important not to lose sight of the fact that this profitability calculation (obtained with the Antpool tool) is carried out without taking into account operational factors. Among these factors, the commissions of the mining pool, the electrical costs, the Internet and the accommodation of the mining machines can be highlighted.

Final note: CryptoTrend has no way of verifying the veracity of the BitWats company’s claims about their equipment. In any case, it should be borne in mind that this material is merely informative and does not constitute, under any circumstances, an invitation to buy mining equipment. The information was also shared by various means.

