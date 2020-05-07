Mining for a better future, surely such an idea was already part of the country project when on May 7, 1813, the Mining Promotion Law, in order to “develop natural resource exploitations such as minerals, water, oil and coal”.

This decision leads us to commemorate today the National Mining Day, a key industry in human civilization and indispensable for its future development. True “Mother” of all industries providing the materials with which almost everything we know is produced.

This is surely why, in the context of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation that prevails due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, mining was included by the National Government as essential activity for the development of our country. This is how miners, united with the rest of the country in these exceptional times, are finding a way to return to work with more care and to undertake the task of recovery that lies ahead.

Back from the hand of protocols

In the province of San Juan sheet Veladero, an operation of Barrick and Shandong Gold, which is among the main gold deposits in Argentina, was one of the first companies to gradually resume its tasks. To move forward, he implemented a Covid-19 Preventive Control Plan, having as a priority the health care of workers and the community, aligning its measures with those dictated by the Health authorities, the Ministry of Mining and the Province of San Juan.

Work at a remote site to 4000 meters above sea level and 370 kilometers from the city of San Juan, implied the adoption of very concrete measures. The first and most important is the health check prior to traveling to the mine that includes a record of the temperature of each person, a smell test and an affidavit of health. The worker receives a personal hygiene kit with gel alcohol, chinstrap and nitrile gloves. The section by bus, about 6 hours, is made using only 50% of the seats and in accordance with the provincial regulations with the use of mouth guards. At the moment the mine works only with the personnel that have residence in the province of San Juan.

Upon arrival at the mining camp, the temperature is controlled again with the thermal camera technology. This control will be reiterated in the working days that are, more usually, 14 working days and 14 rest days. The place where workers stay is quickly adapted to assign one person per room. New canteens were opened and the entire mining camp was segmented by work areas, which markedly reduces interaction between people. Both accommodation, workshops, offices and vehicles are constantly cleaned and disinfected.

Before returning home, each miner must stop by the on-site hospital and perform a health check. Precisely the medical team was strengthened and has the resources for the management and isolation of any suspected case with 7 ambulances, 6 ventilators, 30 beds, 6 defibrillators, 5 cardiac monitors, together with 2 or 3 permanent doctors, 6 nurses and 1 doctor. radiologist. At this point everything works in permanent coordination with the Health authorities.

Solidarity mining in the Pandemic

Marcelo Álvarez, Executive director of Barrick in Argentina, he assured: “The company believes that the Coronavirus pandemic requires a joint answer from all parts of the Argentine mining industry. ” For this reason, in addition to being extremely careful when returning to work, the company developed different alliances to accompany national and provincial authorities in their fight against the virus.

Barrick and his partner in Veladero’s joint venture, Shandong Gold Mining, contributed 157,000 RT-PCR and RNA test kits, while CAEM contributed the rest to reach 214,000 tests through its partners in San Juan, Santa Cruz. , Catamarca, Jujuy and Salta. The value of the evidence is $ 4.1 million and they will be used throughout the country. This includes a $ 2 million contribution from Veladero and additionally, Barrick contributed an additional $ 1 million through CAEM.

“Our culture is to take care of the well-being of employees and communities. In addition to the extensive preventive measures that we have already introduced in Veladero, we are making this recent contribution to the Government to manifest that we carry the well-being of all Argentina in our hearts, ”added Álvarez.

This action was part of a broad initiative of the company to help fight the pandemic, which until now included the provision of beds, tents, residential buildings, personal protective equipment, food, disinfection equipment, as well as the loan of its office complex in Albardón to the Government of San Juan.

Prospects for Veladero

“We are facing a revitalized Veladero and prepared for a new future. How our president detailed Mark Bristow in March, after an exhaustive review of its strategy and business plan, the life of the mine will be extended to at least 10 years, ”said Álvarez.

Since 2005 Veladero has contributed some 9,500 million dollars to the Argentine economy through taxes, royalties, wages and payments to local suppliers. In addition, the company established a new community trust fund that, depending on production, is expected to generate more than $ 88 million for the development of local infrastructure over the next decade. According to the company’s local employment policy, 99% of the workforce is Argentine (88.6% from the province of San Juan).

For Marcelo Álvarez In these exceptional circumstances that we face, the mining industry and Veladero are prepared to contribute to the process of unity and recovery that Argentina has ahead.

.