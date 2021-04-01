Mining bitcoin with an old Nintendo Game Boy? This youtuber says yes

Key facts:

The device can be useful in claiming the record as the world’s slowest miner.

Most opt ​​for fast and powerful solutions to mining, while others look for alternatives.

A portable video game console launched by Nintendo 30 years ago, serves as the basis for building a new device that mines bitcoins. The youtuber identified as stacksmashing used his old Game Boy to mine the pioneer cryptocurrency, of course, using a little help, but managing to reuse an artifact that many will have in disuse.

The Game Boy, developed long before the Internet became widespread, cannot connect to the network and even less is it capable of storing the entire chain of bitcoin blocks. So to solve it, stacksmashing couples the apparatus to a computer running a node. To do this, use a Game Link port on the game console to facilitate multiplayer. In the old days it was possible to trade Pokemon this way.

In order for the Game Boy to receive instructions through the computer, the youtuber linked it to a RaspBerry Pi Pico micro pc that he uses as an intermediate station to facilitate the reading of network protocols.

Then Stacksmashing programmed the ROM or read-only memory of the Game Boy, whose development kit is open source to implement software to mine bitcoin on GPUs. In this way, the youtuber started the device reaching just 0.8 hashes per second.

Youtuber Stacksmashing said that his project is not profitable for mining bitcoin, but it was useful for researching and learning about the pioneering cryptocurrency. Source: Capture YouTube.

How long does it take to mine 1 bitcoin with a Game Boy?

Taking into account that a WhatsMiner M30S can reach 112 terahashes per second, this mining equipment then has a performance that is 140 billion times over a Game Boy.

If we add that the competition is increasingly fierce in the mining industry, it means that the possibility of mining with a Game Boy is really negligible. “At this rate it would take us 2 billion years to extract a complete bitcoin,” acknowledges the youtuber.

If anything, the Stacksmashing project is not profitable for mining bitcoin, but it is certainly among the top slowest miners of all time, as one user on Twitter pointed out. Someone else suggested creating a mining pool with a million Game Boys.

There are even those who claim that it is possible to mine bitcoin with the methane of a cow. As reported by CryptoNews last year, bitcoiner Jameson Lopp asked the owner of Upstream Data, a company that offers mobile data centers to mine Bitcoin, how many cow farts does it take to mine a bitcoin? The answer was that it takes 255,000 cows to mine 1 bitcoin, so with one cow you can get 0.00000392 BTC (392 sats) per day.