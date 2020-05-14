Monterrey, N.L. (Selene Salinas) – In a new version that appeared today in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), and that corrects one that appeared yesterday and hours later they removed it, the federal government published that it will be until June 1 when they begin activities the industry construction, mining and transportation equipment manufacturers, instead of May 18 as it had been handled.

Despite the fact that in previous meetings with the industrial sectors, both Marcelo Ebrard, Undersecretary of GovernorateAs with Alfonso Romo, head of the Office of the Presidency, the start date contemplated and announced by them, assumed that it would be May 18, but now the DOF establishes it as the date of the start of preparation, which will last two weeks, and then give rise to the return of those activities, slowed by the coronavirus.

They will restart mining and construction until June 1. | Photo: Reforma

“It is established as an extraordinary action that the activities of the construction industry, mining and the one related to the manufacture of transportation equipment, will be considered essential activities.

“The companies that are dedicated to the activities referred to in the previous paragraph, may start work on June 1, 2020,” states the fourth article of the new version.

Read: Price of the dollar today, Thursday, May 14

The publication by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, explains that the preparation period will be from May 18 to June 31, that is, it counts the two weeks from Monday, although for some governments such as the one in Nuevo León, the start was yesterday.

“From May 18 to 31, 2020, said companies will implement the guidelines for health security in the workplace, published by the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Secretariats of Economy and Labor and Social Welfare, as well as with the Mexican Institute Social Security “, details the fourth article.

Read: Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Thursday, May 14

While the second article indicates that the strategy of reopening activities gradually, orderly and cautious will have three stages, considering the first as the preparation period.

At that same stage, it specifies that it will be the reopening of activities in the municipalities in which no cases of Covid-19 have been presented and that, in addition, are not in the vicinity of municipalities that do have the disease.

“Stage 2: Covers from May 18 to 31, 2020, and consists of carrying out actions of general application aimed at preparing for the reopening of activities in general, such as: the development of sanitary protocols for the safe restart of activities, training of personnel for safety in the work environment, readjustment of spaces and production processes.

“As well as the implementation of income filters, sanitation and hygiene of the workplace, among others determined by the Ministry of Health, in accordance with article four.”

Stage 3 begins on June 1, according to the regional traffic light system for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities.

In Nuevo León, Roberto Russildi, Secretary of Economy and Labor, also specified on Wednesday that it will be two weeks of preparation, so that none of the companies that joined the essential ones could open on May 18.

Representatives of some companies were upset on Wednesday, when they learned that Nuevo León would start two weeks later, that is, from May 28, taking yesterday as the starting date, since they are suppliers of US plants that start on May 18.

With this publication the stage of return to activities is as it was before, for June 1, only it will be gradually, and they leave aside the commitment they had made with the United States to approve the reopening.

.