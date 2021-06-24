minimum requirements and how to know if your PC is compatible

We are going to explain to you what minimum requirements it asks for and how to know if your PC is compatible with the new Windows 11 introduced today by Microsoft. It is a new version with a renewed appearance, and that stands out for allowing you to download Android applications, and if its proposal attracts you, imagine that your first question is whether you can install it on your desktop and laptop computers.

Let’s start by telling you what minimum specifications your computer will need to have to install Windows 11. Then, we will talk about the PC Health Check tool, which, among other things, will allow you find out if your computer is compatible with Windows 11. It is a free tool created by Microsoft itself.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

We can already know officially and from this Microsoft website what are the minimum specifications that your computer will need to have to be able to install Windows 11. And pay attention, because there are changes with respect to Windows 11. These are the minimum requirements that Windows 11 asks you:

Processor: 2 or more cores of 1 GHz or more, and must be a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).

RAM: You will need a minimum of 4 GB of RAM memory.

Storage: You will need a minimum of 64 GB of free space on the hard disk where you are going to install it.

System firmware: You will need a computer with UEFI, and compatible with Secure Boot.

TPM: You need support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0 or TPM 2.0, which since 2016 is mandatory for the hardware of any Windows computer. We have written you how to check if you have a TPM chip in your computer, since it will be the hardest requirement to fulfill.

Graphic card: Your graphics card needs to be compatible with DirectX 12 or later, and with the WDDM 2.0 driver.

Screen: You will need a screen of a minimum of 9 inches in diagonal, with 720p of high definition, and channel of 8 bits per color.

Others: You will need to have a Microsoft account, and you will need to be connected to the Internet for the initial setup and any updates.

Here, you should keep in mind that Windows 10 only needed 1 or 2 GB of RAM for its 32 and 64-bit versions, but that Windows 11 only has 64-bit version and you will need 4 GB of RAM. The 64 GB free you need are the same as the previous version needed. Perhaps the most intricate is the compatibility with TPM 2.0 technology, which is the latest version of a cryptographic processing chip to improve computer security.

How to check if your PC is compatible

To check if your computer is compatible with Windows 11, you can download the free Microsoft PC Health Check tool from the Microsoft website. Once you download the installer, launch it, and in the installation window accept the terms of your license agreement and click Install to install it on your computer.

When it finishes installing, launch the PC Health Check application. When you open it, you will see that a window appears at the top that says We present Windows 11, and that allows you to check if your computer meets the requirements. Click on the Check Now button within this window to start the check.

When you click on this button, it will open a window that tells you if your computer can run Windows 11. You will not be given much more information, you will simply be able to know if you are suitable or not.