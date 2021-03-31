minimum, recommended and optimal requirements

Square Enix and People Can Fly have been in charge of shaping Outriders, a third-person action game that, personally, reminds me a lot of a combination of Gears of War and DestinyAlthough from what I can see, it has a much more pronounced role-playing component than the Bungie title. I’m not going to lie to you, I find it quite attractive, and I plan to give it a try.

At a technical level, the graphic section of Outriders looks pretty good. It must be borne in mind that it is a game that has been developed intergenerationally, that is, that the people of People Can Fly have had to start from the limitations imposed by Xbox One and PS4, and that this has affected the technical complexity of the game from its base. In spite of everything, there are aspects that border on a high level, such as the modeling of the characters and the quality of the textures and the particle effects. I will share with you a full technical analysis of Outriders soon, so stay tuned so you don’t miss it.

While we wait, let’s take a look at the Minimum, Recommended and Optimal Outriders Requirements. The minimum and recommended are quite reasonable, but the optimum mark a significant jump. All in all, it is understandable, since the recommended ones focus on 1080p resolution, and the best ones on 4K. Without further ado, we are going to see them and comment on any important detail as we go.

Outriders: Minimum Requirements for 720p

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system. Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD FX 8350 processor. 8 GB of RAM. GTX 750 Ti or Radeon R9 270X graphics card. DirectX 11. 70 GB free.

We have a major error in the graphical equivalences, since the R9 270X is more powerful than the GTX 750 Ti. The closest equivalence would be a Radeon RX 550, or a Radeon R6 260X.

With that configuration we can play in 720p with low quality and keep 60 FPS stable, according to People Can Fly.

Outriders: Recommended Requirements for 1080p

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system. Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor. 16 GB of RAM. Graphics card GTX 1070 with 8 GB or Radeon RX Vega 56 with 8 GB. DirectX 12. 70 GB free.

In this case we have an error in the CPU equivalence, since the Core i7 7700 has a higher IPC than the Ryzen 5 2600X, but the latter has more cores and threads (6 and 12 compared to 4 and 8 of the Intel chip). The closest equivalence would be a Ryzen 5 2500X.

If we get to this configuration we can play it in 1080p with high quality and keep 60 FPS.

Outriders: Optimal Requirements for 4K

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system. Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor. 8 GB of RAM. RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. DirectX 12. 70 GB free.

There is no point in increasing the CPU requirement, since with the increase in resolution, the requirement at the processor level does not increase, although this increase may be due to the use of a specific graphic setting, since if we comply with these specifications we will be able to play in 4K resolution, maximum quality and 60 Fixed FPS.

All in all, I believe that from a Core i7 7700 or a Ryzen 5 2500X We will have no problem playing Outriders with total fluidity, as long as our team is up to the task in the rest of the components.

The Outriders launch will take place tomorrow, April 1, and will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X-Series S, Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, and for PC. For the most curious (and geeks), I remind you that this game uses the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4.

This game will be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technology, so we can expect it to perform better with RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series graphics cards.

.