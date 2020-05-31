The Council of Ministers approved this Friday the Minimum Life Income, which may be requested from June 15. This is a household benefit that will be paid month by month.

This benefit could reach 850,000 beneficiary households and guarantees an income of between 462 and 1,015 euros depending on the members.

The income may be requested by those Spaniards who are between 23 and 65 years old, and if those over 18 years old have a minor in charge they may also request it. Another of the conditions is to have contributed at least one year.

There will be a special incidence in homes with children or in single-parent homes. “It establishes a different level of guaranteed income for each type of household. The minimum level, which corresponds to one-person households, is 5,538 euros per year, the equivalent of a non-contributory pension. From this amount an additional coefficient is established for each member of the household and a benefit for single-parent households, “reports the Government.

The income will complete the pre-existing income, until reaching the guaranteed threshold for each type of home. “If there are no incomes, the entire guaranteed threshold would be insured; but if they are available, the difference between the guaranteed threshold and the existing income would be covered,” according to the Government. Therefore, the average guaranteed income is 10,070 euros per year per household.

The Minimum Vital Income also includes inclusion strategies in coordination with the autonomous communities and the municipalitiesTherefore, “the beneficiaries will have incentives to hire and a” Social Seal “will also be created for companies that offer them training and employment.”

How to request it

Social Security may take a maximum of three months to respond to the request. The processing may be carried out through the Social Security website or by sending documentation by ordinary mail. “It is a very modern design, very easy,” said the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá. The benefit will be charged in 12 payments and will be received monthly.

The request will have to be made by the owner of the home. Households in which there is only one titular person must carry as miminimum three years constituted as a home, and those in which there are two or more members at least one. For both types of home “at least one uninterrupted year of legal and effective residence in Spain will be required, except in situations of gender violence, trafficking and sexual exploitation. “

Finally, the household is asked to have a total income below the guaranteed income for its type of living unit. In addition, “less than 3 times the annual guaranteed income will be required for a one-person household, with a scale of increases by number of members in the household.”