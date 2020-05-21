Héctor J. Cruz

Winning 4 Gold Gloves in a row as the best center fielder in the National League is not common. Neither is it to attend three world series in a period of 5 years and obtain two champion rings. I also add that at the end of his career he has subsequently been honored with sports immortality in the Cincinnati Reds and the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame. These achievements correspond to César Gerónimo, better known as Cesarín Gerónimo for his great baseball hobby. Gerónimo was the 22nd Dominican to debut in the Major Leagues and made it for the Houston Astros on April 16, 1969 at age 21. He played in Houston 3 years, but very short time, then he would be changed to Cincinnati and there he would have his excellent career. He had originally been signed by the New York Yankees in February 1967, but Houston recruited him via rule 5 in December 1968. The Yankees attempted to make him a pitcher because of his powerful arm, a project that was scrapped. Gerónimo was born in El Seibo, in the eastern part of the country, on March 11, 1948 (he is 72 years old). His movement in the center field was unmatched and also the power of his arm and for this he became famous in the 70s. He was part of the Red Machinery of Sparky Anderson, together with Pedro Borbón. He was the center fielder, on the left he had Pete Rose and then George Foster and in the right woods Ken Griffey (father). He played 9 straight years for the Reds, who were crowned champions in 1975 vs. Boston and 1976 against the Yankees. Then he would play three years with the Kansas City Royals and also had a long and good career with the Licey Tigers. He won the 4 Golden Gloves in a row between 1974 and 1977. In 1969, when he debuted with Houston, he played very little as he only ran 8 innings with two hits. The following year he consumed 37 turns and in 1971 he had 82 turns with 8 hits. Since they were not playing, Houston sent him to Cincinnati on November 29 of that year with Joe Morgan, second baseman. An additional note from Gerónimo, in his beginnings, is that he played baseball as time passes, and that he studied for a cure at the seminary in Santo Domingo.

OF INTEREST: Congratulations to Nelson Cruz, who has spent many years doing charity work everywhere, especially in his Montecristi province. The ESPN network includes him in a special group of athletes nominated for the Humanitarian Award. Well done… Pedro Severino was yesterday on the Licey’s TV channel, and naturally said that he will play with the blues next winter. Everything will depend, I say, on how much he works with Baltimore, if there is a major league season this year, even if it is half a calendar. Severino is planted for regular catcher, and after him two other catchers appear, Chance Sisco, who appeared in 59 games last year (167 innings), and Austin Wynns, in 28 games and just 70 innings. Severino, a native of Bonao, had 96 games and 305 innings.-.- .. There is nothing new about the MLB and the discussion that the players union is holding. In the Dominican Republic we are the same as the United States in some things. Here we have a fight against Covid19, but there is a mess because on July 5 we have presidential and congressional elections. There, they are on the road to 100,000 deaths and over 1.5 million affected, but the political issue is present because the same elections are here in November…. We also have the matter of a collective agreement between the Federation and the Lidom, while MlB and the union discuss how they could play this year … Why so many coincidences? …. The MLB has another big mess because It seems that this year there will be no minor league and that means leaving 8,000 players without jobs, of which 2,000 are Dominicans. It is a large number, with disastrous economic negative effects … There is also the problem that teams do not want to play without an audience because that would subtract 40% of their income … They also do not want to do so in minors … A report says that Alex Cora could be in Boston’s sights for a return next year, but that is related to what happens this year..Cora is suspended for a year..And if he doesn’t play in 2020, would the sanction be valid for 2021? …. Horace Grant, a former Chicago Bulls member for 6 years and a partner of Michael Jordan, harshly criticized the documentary on this figure. He says that it is full of lies and that he was accommodated to highlight the “abusive tyrant” that was Jordan … And what was his experience? “With me he had no problems because I always faced him,” said Grant …. This Sunday, in Sports Week, we will share at length with Dr. José Joaquin Puello about the coronavirus and sport, local and international. Puello was president of CACSO for 15 years and president of COD for 21 years. We will also have colleague Franklyn Núñez, speaking of his bad experience as infected by the virus…. The next school year will open on August 24 in the Dominican Republic .. And what will happen to the current one? Will they give everyone a good grade or will they cancel it? …. There are many local people who go out into the streets without masks … Tremendous risk because at any time they can be infected … Are there no penalties? The authorities should publicly confront that and announce if there are penalties or not … If there are fines or there is jail …

