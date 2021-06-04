Miniature organs to beat COVID-19

06/04/2021 at 1:47 PM CEST

Discovering how to stop the transmission of the coronavirus, and all its variants, is the best way to end it.

In addition to understanding the way in which vaccines can help us prevent infection, it is a good and necessary measure to develop the definitive treatment capable of slowing its progress once it has been introduced into our body.

To reach this goal Shuibing Chen, cell biologist of the Boston University in Massachusetts (United States), has been able to develop in the laboratory several million “mini lungs”, which have reached the size of a lentil, in which they have subsequently inoculated enough coronavirus with which to damage them and be able to study its effects within the organ.

It is a way of seeing on the ground how the virus works, to understand it better, and to be able to answer many of the questions that science still has.

What Chen has discovered, in addition to seeing how harmful the COVID-19 since it was able to finish practically all “Mini lungs”, has been to see how some of these treatments have been able to ensure that the coronavirus does not end up killing their mini organs.

Viable treatments that can be the solution against COVID-19 once it has infected a patient.

Shuibing Chen’s investigation It has been published in the scientific journal Nature.

The value of miniature organs to end SARS-CoV-2

Thanks to this way of working, through «mini organs», science has been able to know the way and the way in which SARS-CoV-2 advances once it enters our organism.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many scientists have opted for this technological development to analyze the virus and have come to create a multitude of different miniature organs: From lungs, as in the case of the study of Shuibing Chen, going through livers and reaching brains.

In this way it is known how it attacks the virus, which cells it attacks, the speed at which that attack occurs and the way in which our body responds.

The advance of SARS-CoV-2 has been studied, thanks to these mini tools, in many organs of the human body.

It has been possible to analyze the way in which one or the other attack, even identifying the multi-organ failure suffered by many patients infected by COVID-19.

As is logical, in these investigations, the organ that has received the most attention is the lung.

Catherine Blish, Viral Immunologist at Stanford University in California, and a large group of researchers managed to discover in 2020 how the virus spread through the outer alveolar cells, rich in the ACE2 receiver, by which SARS-CoV-2 is introduced into the body.

They also saw how it affected cells in the airways responsible for secreting a molecule that copes with the constant stretching of the lungs.

These cells, known as club cells, and the condition suffered by COVID-19, would have gone unnoticed by scientists, according to Catherine Blish, had it not been possible to replicate the entry of the virus into these mini organs.

Studies as tiny organs are now focused on discovering how the virus is able to sneak into cells: “The more we study mini-organs, the more we realize that different types of cells use different mechanisms to support viral entry.” Chen points out.

Before the onset of the pandemic, this biological technology had been used to study basic human biology, cancer, growth disorders & mldr; and there were not many laboratories that bet on it.

There is still a possibility of development in this advanced technology that allows science to have more weapons to fight against SARS-CoV-2, now, and against other viruses, in the future.

An example of this is that of Elke Mühlberger, a virologist at Boston University in Massachusetts (United States), who has carried out parallel experiments to those of his colleague, under this premise of miniature organs, but infecting them with the Ebola virus.

Such has been the advance, that it has found how the Ebola it is capable of infecting almost all tissues and even reaching places where SARS-CoV-2, luckily for us, is unable to do so.

This medical development is confirmed as a brilliant base on which to build present and future research.

A tool to end the next pandemic

In addition to using this tool to find a way to cure existing viruses such as Ebola or COVID-19 and their multiple variants, many other scientists are using it to find answers to the more than likely next pandemics to which that humanity will have to face.

To anticipate this next pandemic, scientific teams from universities around the world are turning to these mini organs, but made with animal cells.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out due to SARS-CoV-2, Jie Zhou, a virologist from the University of Hong Kong, assisted, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, to identify the closest relative of the virus to come, the bat coronavirus RATG13.

It was, then, and through the use of organs developed from bat tissues that it was discovered that the virus was capable of infecting people.

Various treatments were then tested on mini bat intestines to be prepared to kill him, in the event that he made the leap from animals to humans.

It is a science that is clearly still in its infancy, but to which, as Jie Zhou acknowledges, “only our imagination will limit the scope of this field.”