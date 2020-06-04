A group of researchers have recently reached a fairly large milestone in the development of stem cell technology: miniature human livers.

Using skin cells from human volunteers, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine created fully functional miniature human livers.

The human livers were transplanted into rats, the researchers reported. In this proof-of-concept experiment, the laboratory-made organs survived for four days inside their host animals.

“Seeing that little human organ in there, the brown, liver-like animal, was great. This thing that looks like a liver and works like a liver comes from someone’s skin cells, “said lead author Alejandro Soto-Gutiérrez, MD, Ph.D., an associate professor of pathology in Pittsburgh and a faculty member at the McGowan Institute for Regeneration.

These miniature human livers They secrete bile acids and urea, just like a normal liver, except they are made to order in the laboratory using patient cells. And, although liver maturation takes up to two years in a natural environment, Soto-Gutiérrez and his colleagues did it within a month.

The following rats received a laboratory transplanted miniature liver. Photo: Alejandro Soto-Gutierrez

How was the process?

The researchers created their mini livers by reprogramming human skin cells into stem cells, persuading those stem cells to become various types of liver cells, and then sowing those human liver cells into a rat liver with all its own cells removed.

As a final test, the researchers transplanted the laboratory-grown miniature human livers into five rats, which were bred to resist organ rejection.

Also, four days after the transplant, the researchers investigated how well the implanted organs were doing.

In all cases, blood flow problems had developed in and around the graft, but the transplanted mini livers worked: the rats had human liver proteins in their blood serum.

(A) Schematic representation of the auxiliary liver graft transplantation surgical technique for human engineered liver graft transplantation. (1) after right nephrectomy, (2) PV) and IVC were exposed. (3) IVC anastomosis (end to side). (4) PV anastomosis (end to side). (5) After reperfusion. (6) Before closing the abdomen.

(B) Microscopic finding of the iPSC liver graft three or four days after transplantation.

Future projections

For his part, Soto-Gutiérrez is optimistic that this research is not simply a stepping stone on the path to growth of replacement organs in a laboratory, but also a useful tool in its own right.

“The long-term goal is to create organs that can replace organ donation, but in the near future, I see this as a bridge to transplantation,” said Soto-Gutiérrez.

He added, “For example, in acute liver failure, you may only need a liver boost for a time instead of a whole new liver.”

However, he noted that there are significant challenges to overcome, including long-term safety and survival issues.

Finally, the results were published in the Cell Reports magazine.

