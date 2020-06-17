The first electric MINI Cooper is already on sale in our country, a three-door electric car with a very chic focus – as it could not be otherwise coming from MINI – that already has a brother in sight. And is that MINI plans to launch a new 5-door electric SUV, which will be manufactured in China by Spotlight Automotive, the joint venture between the BMW Group (which owns MINI) and the Great Wall company.

MINI wants to continue expanding its electrified range and will do so with a new five-door electric SUV, according to Autocar, citing internal sources. This new model will be built on a new platform developed by the Spotlight Automotive joint-venture, instead of an existing one, and will have a similar size to the current BMW X1. Although not confirmed, sources suggest that the model could take the name of MINI Paceman.

An interesting aspect has to do with batteries. And it is very likely that the MINI electric SUV uses the SVolt cobalt free batteries, a company that formerly belonged to Great Wall Motors but that in 2018 was established as an independent company. Cobalt is a scarce and very expensive material, and SVolt ensures that with the new batteries cost is reduced manufacturing between 5 and 15%.

Although they were presented last year, just a few days ago we knew more details about these cobalt-free batteries: they will be marketed with two different nominal capacities for the cells, with a specific energy up to 245 Wh / kg and the promise of a useful life of 15 years or 1.2 million kilometers.

The MINI electric SUV will be made in China and from there it will be exported to the rest of the markets, in a plant located in Zhangjiagang, about 140 km from Shanghai. The factory, currently under construction, is expected to have an initial capacity of 160,000 cars per year when it comes into operation in the year 2022. This new electric model, therefore, will not arrive before that date.