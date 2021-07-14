Mini vision urbanaut built from the inside out

The semantic game of its name, ‘Urbanaut’, reveals Mini’s intention to enthuse with a piece that, although urban, It seems made for outdoor enjoyment, thanks to the design of its body, lines and colors that seem to blend in with the environment, but above all because of what was achieved indoors.

Not surprisingly, according to its own creators, it was planned and assembled from the inside out: the intention was to devise a model capable of becoming the extension of the house, that is, to achieve with precise lines and state-of-the-art technologies a mobility experience away from the stress of this activity and, very importantly, integrated into the environment not only in words, but in action.

MINI Urbanaut

It all started when the designers envisioned a modular cabin, with elements that served literally for everything, hence they dedicated themselves to reducing their number as much as possible and thus achieving rarities such as a dashboard that converts to a sofa bed or a circular screen located behind the driver’s seat to access travel information, which has as a parallel mission to serve as a reading lamp.

These extravagances have to do directly with the three scenarios on which the vehicle can be programmed, according to the use that is being given.

The first, called Chill Moment (of relaxation), makes Vision Urbanaut “a haven to relax and work with full concentration”. For it, the rear seats acquire various positions that allow you to sit or recline, while the lighting of the environment simulates the green of the forests and the circular screen described above lends itself to illuminate.

The second scenario, baptized with the German expression Wanderlust (Passion for travel) gives the keys to the vehicle so that it can roll with total autonomy (if the driver so wishes), and turns the cabin into a kind of room, while the lampshade leaves aside the disguise of a lamp and is dedicated to displaying the route or additional pertinent information, such as attractions, adjacent restaurants and the time remaining to reach the final destination.

MINI Urbanaut interior

Vibe Moment (for atmosphere) is the third option. When selected, it opens the side door and the front windshield in order to literally involve nature in the vehicle during the break. Here, the circular screen acts as a media center, with an equalizer whose graphics move to the beat of the music and they even project the rumba mood onto the wheel surfaces and interior lighting in order to create a kind of nightclub atmosphere and even turn the vehicle into a traveling stereo, if the occupants so decide.

The Mini Vision Urbanaut is an autonomous electric concept, made from recycled and renewable materials such as wool and polyester for the seats or the cork used to mold the rudder and the floors which, incidentally, are very pleasant to the touch.

Precisely pleasing the senses was another of the most important goals of its designers, hence will link a fragrance to the Mini identity for the first time which, according to themselves, “communicates the brand’s message” just by opening the door.

Each of the stages also has its own ambient sound: in the Chill Moment, the sound of a forest is perceived, like the leaves of the trees in the wind or the running water, while the Wanderlust and Vibe stations include their own soundtrack.

According to Bernd Körber, Mini World Director, the Vision Urbanaut is the development of “how to wear the Mini attributes, with the focus on ‘Smart Use of Space’, towards the future of mobility ”.

MINI Urbanaut

Figures

-4,460 millimeters is the body length of the MINI Vision Urbanaut, with an interior height sufficient to accommodate the furniture designed for each scenario.

-Four people can accommodate the cabin, which has a large space between the front seats and the rear bench, a space that can be increased if you park in Vibe mode with the panoramic open and the dashboard converted into a sofa.

Data

The Vision Urbanaut was presented virtually in November 2020 by the BMW Group, owner of MINI, and launched as a real (albeit conceptual) model on July 1, in the framework of the DLD (Digital Life Design) conference in Munich, the most important space in the world aimed at the digital age, where companies, politicians, art and science experts on the subject converge.

Due to its multifaceted nature, the construction of the MINI Vision Urbanaut required not only experts in brass, upholstery and painting, but also more specialized professionals, such as molders, mechatronic engineers and programmers. All its parts were manufactured by hand.

MINI Urbanaut