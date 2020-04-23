When the electric Mini Cooper SE saw the light in October 2019, one of its distinctive features was the design of its 17-inch wheels. They had their own name: Corona Spoke. They were designed to reduce drag and thus increase efficiency. Little could then think the mark that, six months later, the world would be paralyzed by a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. Faced with this scenario, he has made the decision to rename them as ‘Power Spoke’.

It is more than evident that Mini is not responsible in any way for what happened. To think otherwise would be wrong, because the car showed up long before the first outbreaks of the health crisis. But, even so, the managers of the firm have been agile to adapt to the new situation and adopt a new nomenclature that does not hurt sensibilities.

The rims, which were originally called Mini Electric Corona Spoke, are 17 inches and are offered in two tones. They are included in the Finish L of the Mini Cooper SE, which means that they can be purchased from 39,000 euros along with other elements, such as a head-up display to facilitate driving or self-adaptable led headlights, among other features.

It all came about as a result of InsideEVS, which was in the middle of testing the Cooper SE when it realized the name Corona Spoke. When he revealed it on social networks, a spokesperson for the brand contacted them to tell them that they had decided to rename them to Power Spoke, but that they had preferred to be discreet about it.

The Mini Cooper SE is the electric version of the myth. It has a 184 horsepower engine and a range of 234 kilometers between loads, hence it is a more than valid option for urban journeys. It equips a 32.6 kilowatt hour battery, accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 kilometers / hour.

Our colleague Jorge Morillo had the opportunity to attend his presentation. Of him he said that “it is all a Mini. Beyond the peculiarities of its engine, this car stands out for the same as the combustion versions. Direct touch of the steering, agility in abundance and a firm suspension without becoming uncomfortable. The extra kilos of this version are barely noticeable, something that speaks highly of the work done by the brand’s engineers. ”

