Mini remastered oselli edition | Motor

Some time ago the firm David Brown Automotive began with its reinterpretation of the classic Mini, called Remastered, and now it has announced this special edition limited to 60 units in celebration of the 60th anniversary of this little English car. And how could it be otherwise, it comes very well loaded.

The magic of the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, as it has been called, begins under its small hood where a 1,450 cm3 A-Series engine developed by Oselli Engineering was installed. This four cylinder block is powered by two SU carburettors and achieves 125 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 113 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Today these figures are barely comparable to small urban cars with the difference that the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition does not reach a ton of weight (David Brown Automotive cites a maximum total weight of 1,050 kg). If this is combined with the suspension signed by Bilstein, the limited slip differential, a direct exhaust system And even AP Racing’s four-piston front disc brakes and aluminum rear drum, the driving experience will be very close to that of a pure sports car.

Measuring just 3.05 meters long and having a wheelbase of only 2.03 meters it won’t be the most comfortable, that’s for sure, but who wants to add a Mini Remastered Oselli Edition to their garage surely the last thing you are looking for is a comfortable ride.

Gallery: Mini Remastered Oselli Edition

Which is not to say that David Brown Automotive doesn’t point out that this little one is a regular-use car. In fact, you will offer your customers the option of a cabin for four or only two passengers (in this case a cage and four-point harnesses are added), tiller to the right or to the left and even two tanks of gasoline for long trips or races of duration. In any case, it will be approved for driving on public roads.

The price of the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition? David Brown Automotive will only communicate this to potential customers, who surely the last thing they will ask is its price and they will focus more on the specification who want to order (a more classic combination for the body would be our choice, for example).

