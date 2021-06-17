Mini red swimsuit !, Thalía boasts a waist and more, at 49 | Instagram

What if it doesn’t have ribs! The always stunning Thalia Sodi Miranda He captured all eyes with a photograph in which he can be seen happy, full and beautiful in a red mini swimsuit with which he showed off his waist to the maximum.

The most famous waist in Mexico was exposed with the red outfit that in the curves of the beautiful Thalía looks more than spectacular. The two-piece swimsuit seemed to be one with the curvy figure of the singer Y Mexican actress.

Whoever was crowned as the queen of Mexican soap operas with stories like Marimar, María la del Barrio and Maria Mercedes, looked full of glamor with this outfit that was complemented with large sunglasses and a huge chain.

Laura Zapata’s sister wore a radiant smile from what appeared to be a balcony and posing quite naturally, with everything and her updo hairstyle that reminded many of one of her famous characters on Mexican television, Bella Aldana.

Thalía went on to become a successful influencer and one of the most current Mexicans despite her long artistic career. Recently his followers were more than happy after the star and wife of Tommy Mottola joined Vogue to recreate some of his most famous outfits.

The Mexican artist was more than happy to relive those key moments in her life and artistic career and showed that the years have not passed through her since in some outfits she looked even more beautiful than in her youth.

Undoubtedly, Thalía joins the famous ones that many wish they could find out what is the secret of eternal youth, she looks more beautiful and jovial as the years go by! Will this animal lover be the next Maribel Guardia? .