mini-PCs for input levels

Intel NUC 11 Essential is a new series of mini-PCs that the guys at FanlessTech have advanced. And it’s interesting because based on the new ‘Jasper Lake’ platform must hit the market with a price for all budgets.

Intel NUC is the world reference in mini-computers, offering in an extremely compact size, good levels of performance and great connectivity for its size. They are ideal for any office, home desk, or as a home theater machine. The problem is that their price is usually high if you opt for the higher performance Intel processors.

The Intel NUC 11 Essentials will change the dynamics of increasingly powerful (and expensive) NUCs and will arrive to cover the entry range. They will be based on “Jasper Lake”, one of the four platforms that Intel presented at the last CES for launch this year and that will include processors Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron N series.

They are modern CPUs manufactured in 10 nanometer processes for which Intel promises an improvement of up to 35% in overall application performance, better graphics performance of up to 78% compared to the previous generation “Gemini Lake”, advanced camera and connectivity features, support for DDR4 memory and LPDDR4-2933 and Intel UHD integrated graphics.

Its performance must be sufficient for this type of equipment that will maintain a square or rectangular size of approximately 12 cm. They will be able to include up to 16 Gbytes of dual channel DDR4-2933 memory and M.2 2280 solid state drives for storage. It won’t offer an additional 2.5mm bay, but Intel will offer the most basic variants with 64GB of onboard eMMC storage.

Intel maintains good series connectivity with a Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 9-pin connector that can be used to provide configurable port options. It also has an HDMI 2.0b port, a DisplayPort 1.4, 4 USB 3.1 Type A ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and audio outputs for microphones and headphones.

Intel NUC 11 Essential Versions

Codenamed ‘Atlas Canyon’ and trade name ‘Essential’ already showing what it offers, the new NUCs will be available in three configurations by processor: and

Intel Pentium Silver J6005 (4 cores / 4 threads, 2 GHz base / 3.3 GHz turbo, 900 MHz Intel UHD graphics)

Intel Celeron J5105 (4 cores / 4 threads, 2 GHz base / 2.9 GHz turbo, 800 MHz Intel UHD graphics)

Intel Celeron J4505 (2 cores / 2 threads, 2 GHz base / 2.7 GHz turbo, 750 MHz Intel UHD graphics)

We do not know price or release date. Very interesting if, as we hope, they arrive at a good price.