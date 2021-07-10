Mini Multitone: The perfect combination of colors to look “chic”

The situation that the automotive sector is forcing manufacturers to “brains” to make your models more attractive. Drawing the attention of customers to their cars can mean the difference between staying afloat or sinking. This position is shared by the vast majority of firms, but there are some that, due to their characteristics, are a little closer to the abyss. Among them, we can cite Mini…

And you may wonder, what happens to Mini so that he is in a delicate situation? Well, beyond the situation the sector is going through, nothing. However, their portfolio of models is so limited that live thanks to the good reception that the different versions of the Countryman. However, to make the rest of the models increase their sales volume, they have invented a special edition called Multitone …

The Multitone option will only be available on the Mini Hardtop and the Clubman …

The aesthetic foundation of Mini Multitone is based on the combination three different shades of blue for the ceiling. This possibility, in terms of customization, is not new to the model, since throughout its history it has had a multitude of options and shades to decorate its ceiling. However, this time its creators have opted for a degraded which revolves around these three tones: San Marino Blue, Pearly aqua Y Jet black.

As the firm explains, the design of the Multitone ceiling becomes a expression of personal style. In addition, depending on the version chosen, white, black and silver paint finishes are available ex factory. Also available is a red roof for the John Cooper Works. In addition, the range of original accessories includes ceiling decorations in various designs, from Union jack up to the checkered flag design.

If you liked this color combination and want to get a Mini, we must tell you that, for now, it is not available in the entire range. Those responsible for its development have wanted it to be mounted on the three, five-door and Clubman wagon. For the moment will not be available on the Countryman, because you do not need this extra help so that your sales stay within the planned objectives.

And you, what do you think of this design? Does it pay this extra for a ceiling finish that, to be honest, is not usually looked at every day? Maybe yes, that is why we are dealing with a premium court firm … and with loyal customers …

Source – Mini