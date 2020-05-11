What you should know

A school in Linden, New Jersey converted its free mini libraries located outside its mini food pantries to help food insecure people during the pandemic. Little Free Library locations have remained at Soehl Middle School, one on Elm Street and one on Henry Street, for about a year, but have taken on a new role. Now, instead of books, the shelves of these mini-libraries will contain food. free non-perishables for those facing food insecurity

NEW JERSEY – A school in Linden, New Jersey converted its free mini libraries located outside its mini food pantries to help food insecure people during the pandemic.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes book exchange in the neighborhood, usually on public shelves located near sidewalks. In general, the community is encouraged to share books through these public boxes.

The Little Free Library locations have remained at Soehl Middle School, one on Elm Street and one on Henry Street, for about a year, but have taken on a new role as mini food pantries designed to help those in need.

Now, instead of books, the shelves of these mini libraries will contain free non-perishable food for those facing food insecurity.

“We are in uncertain times, and I wanted to find a way that our school could help,” Soehl school principal Isabella Scocozza said in a statement. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to buy food, and many residents are uncomfortable frequenting stores during this time. Small pantries are a great way to provide food and non-perishables to our Linden community. “

Scocozza said Soehl’s teachers have helped keep the pantries stocked, but they are all inviting the community to help donate food.

“Residents are encouraged to take what they need or give what they have to our ‘Little Free Pantries’ pantry at Soehl Middle School,” Scocozza said.

In addition to pantries, Linden Public Schools continues to distribute packed lunches every day of the week to any student in the district who needs it. Pickup is available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Ainsworth Street entrance to Linden High School, the rear entrance to School No. 5, and the main entrance to School No. 2 on 17 Street.

.