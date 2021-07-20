Mini launches Cooper 60th Anniversary Edition version Do you know why?

The first steps in the automotive sector they were passionate and tough. If those visionaries, who were convinced that they could change the world, raised their heads and saw what it has become, they would bow it again. Thanks to your effort and tenacity We have reached the point where we are today, but we cannot forget those who came later. Among them, there are mythical names such as Sir Alec Issigonis or John cooper.

The first was the ideologist and designer of the first Mini in history. The second, the one in charge of making him succeed in all the sports competitions to which he appeared. Together they made the legend of a model great that, following a parallel with Spain, motorized the United Kingdom. Well, to celebrate the fact that one and the other crossed their paths, a very special series. It’s about the Cooper 60th Anniversary Edition.

The partnership between Mini and John Cooper started in September 1961… 60 years ago

In case you didn’t know, the partnership between Mini and John Cooper was born in September 1961. If the accounts do not fail, we are a few weeks away from the 60th anniversary of this event. Well, so that no one forgets, the British firm wanted to honor this union with this special version. In addition, and unlike other recent ones, will only be available with the three-door body for more than obvious reasons.

To begin with, if you expect the image of the current Mini to change, we are sorry to disappoint you. Those responsible have wanted to maintain its aesthetic, although adding touches of the original Cooper. The bodywork may be painted in the tones British Racing Green Y Midnight black. In addition, the Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition can also be chosen in Rebel Green. However, they are not the only ornaments that you can wear.

We cannot ignore that the ceiling, the mirror caps, the door handles and the edges of the headlights and taillights are painted white. As a complement, the bonnet features white stripes, a red line on the grille and the number 74 used by the first Cooper. Ultimately there are 18-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels or Cooper logos on the front wheel arches.

Inside there are also exclusive elements, such as the signatures of John, Mike and Charlie Cooper on the driver’s side. The door frame also has John Cooper’s signature, a handwritten note that reads “1 of 740” and the words «60 YEARS OF MINI COOPER: THE UNEXPECTED DOG». If you liked to tell you that only 740 units will be manufactured for everyone, so you will have to run a lot …

Source – Mini