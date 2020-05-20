The first two eliminated the rear row of seats

The new Mini John Cooper Works GP is one of the sports cars of the moment, although it should not be forgotten that it has two predecessors that were born with the same spirit. We review them.

The Mini John Cooper Works GP, presented at the last Los Angeles Motor Show, is the fastest series car ever produced by the brand. Only 3,000 units will be manufactured, 100 of which are destined for Spain. It is, therefore, also a very exclusive model. However, before him there were two other generations that shared character and who at the time also surprised by their benefits. We review them.

MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS GP R53

The first Mini John Cooper Works GP It was a reality in 2006. Power and lightness were his keys. So much so that there was only room for two passengers inside. Its 1.6-liter engine developed 215 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Newton meters, which together with a weight content of 1,175 kilos resulted in a weight / power ratio of 5.3 kilos per horse.

Weight savings were achieved through modifications to the chassis and changes to its mechanics. For example, some elements of the rear axle were made of aluminum. The material for the soundproofing of the cabin was also removed, as well as the rear row of seats. The front seats, meanwhile, were the work of Recaro. To all this was added improved aerodynamics.

From this first Mini John Cooper Works GP 2,000 units were manufactured, of which 85 went to our country.

MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS GP R56

The next step in the history of Mini John Cooper Works GP It arrives at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. Again without a rear row of seats, this time the 1.6-liter engine delivered a power of 218 horsepower and a maximum torque of 280 Newton meter at specific times – 260 constantly. The weight was even less than that of the previous generation, 1,160 kilos.

Another of its features was an adjustable coaxial spring suspension that allowed the height to be modified by 20 millimeters. Its brakes had 330-millimeter discs in the front area and the 17-inch wheels housed semi-slick tires.

This sports model, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 6.3 seconds, was also produced in a print run limited to 2,000 units.

MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS GP F56

The current version of Mini John Cooper Works GP considerably increases its power compared to its predecessors. Specifically, it advertises 306 horses. It also features a modified suspension, wider tracks in both the front and rear, and an optimized chassis in terms of lightweight construction and torsional rigidity, plus more efficient aerodynamics.

The new Mini John Cooper Works GP accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 5.2 seconds, and is capable of a top speed of 265 km / hour. Its speed is beyond doubt, something that is once again clear when checking a data that has an impact: it has been almost 30 seconds faster than its predecessor in the circuit of Nürburgring.

