Mini john cooper works 2022. refreshed the style

In January of this year, Mini introduced its model range updated to model year 2022 and although the version John Cooper Works was briefly mentioned, today he shared more details and revealed new images.

Outwardly, the front end is bold and sporty thanks to the round led headlights and the hexagonal shape of the grille. Larger air openings in the bumper create a highly dynamic look, while ensuring optimal control of engine and brake temperature. They also redesigned the small model-specific side hatches.

But the biggest novelty is in the cabin, with the updated infotainment system, which now offers a new configuration and better graphics. It allows you to use Live Widgets, selectable from the touch screen and also offers new ambient lighting options.

Under the hood there are no changes. The Mini JCW maintains its 2.0-liter biturbo gasoline engine, with 231 horsepower and 320 Newton-meters of torque, associated with the standard six-speed manual transmission. It accelerates from 0-100 kilometers per hour in 6.3 seconds, but if you choose the eight-speed automatic version, the acceleration time will drop to 6.1 seconds.

Finally, JCW features a new adaptive suspension option, which uses an additional valve to smooth pressure spikes inside the shock when it goes over small bumps. This adaptive suspension can be ordered as an option, as well as the John Cooper Works trim and new leather upholstery.

