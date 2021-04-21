Mini electric presale colombia | Motor

Announced since last year for the canceled Bogotá Auto Show in 2020, the MINI Cooper SE, the fully electric version of this hatchback, is already exhibited in the brand’s showcase in Bogotá with a view to starting its commercialization during the second half of 2021 in two versions differentiated by their equipment.

The first clarification that we must make regarding the unit that you see in the images, is that together with another they arrived only as an exhibition and correspond to vehicles year-model 2021, while the units to be marketed in the country will be model year 2022 which already include the facelift presented last January. The main changes are on the grid.

On the other hand, although we were told that the MINI Cooper SE will be available in two versions, differentiated only by their equipment, their prices have not yet been defined. In any case, they would be over 130 million pesos for the “basic” version and 150 million pesos. for the “full”. The first deliveries are scheduled for the month of August but, we repeat, they are preliminary data that may change on the fly.

What will not change is the electric motorization of this MINI, whose batteries located on the floor of the car power a motor that gives the equivalent to 184 horsepower, maneuvered through a chassis with a specific tuning for this version. The records of the WLTP cycle cite an autonomy between 203 and 234 km, figures that will surely be lower than those that can be achieved in our country.

As usual with MINI, there will surely be a huge portfolio of accessories and finishes available to complement the standard equipment fitted to the MINI Cooper SE. At the moment we will have to wait for the brand to release official information.

