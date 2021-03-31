Mini electric pacesetter: new safety car in formula e

BMW has provided the safety car for Formula E since its inaugural campaign in 2014-15.

First there was a i8 Coupe standard; then the same sports hybrid was used in a modified track version and next came a i8 Roadster in 2019.

Now, the i8 Roadster will share functions with an electric Mini John Cooper Works, dubbed the ‘Electric Pacesetter‘, which will premiere in the next race of the series, in Rome (10 and 11 April).

Gallery: More details of the Mini Electric Pacesetter

The Mini Electric Pacesetter will act as a safety car at some events this season, before BMW, parent company of the brand, left the championship, having “exhausted the opportunities” to develop its technology in the championship.

.

East Mini Pacesetter It received styling adjustments, including a widened rear spoiler and wheel arches, which resemble the Mini JCW GP version with internal combustion engine.

It is 130 kg lighter than the normal Mini Electric, but maintains the 182 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds, six tenths faster than the stock car.

.

Photos: All images of the new Mini Electric Pacesetter

Other modifications include adjustable racing coilover suspension; 10mm increase in track width and 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport ‘all-weather’ tires – used by Formula E cars.

The use of two models as safety cars of the electric championship (Mini and BMW i8 Roadster), it also has its ‘gasoline’ version in Formula 1 2021, where the Aston Martin Vantage debuted alongside the well-known Mercedes AMG GT R.

.

Formula E is expected to have a new safety car starting next year, in the absence of BMW.