MINI Electric Pacesetter: more than an electric Safety Car

MINI has just presented us with a new prototype. Is called MINI Electric Pacesetter, and it will be the next Safety Car in Formula E, the car in charge of hitting the track if there is an accident or unforeseen event during the celebration of a grand prize. Beyond this necessary work, this electric utility could be defined as an electrified MINI John Cooper Works GP, but in truth, it is much more than that. It’s a foretaste of the next generation of electric sport utility vehicles, the foretaste of electric sportiness according to MINI. What’s hidding?

First of all, aesthetically and visually, it is a car that straddles the fourth-generation MINI John Cooper Works GP, the MINI Cooper SE and the new MINI three-door, they just got a face lift just a few weeks ago. Its design inherits from the new MINIs a more angular and squared front, while from the MINI Cooper SE it takes an occluded grille. From the MINI GP it inherits the rest of the body kit: its wheel arches are widened, it has the same roof spoiler and a huge diffuser on its rear.

It will debut in the third race of this Formula E season, in Rome on April 10.

Instead of two central tailpipes, the MINI Electric Pacesetter features a very racing-looking vertical fog lamp. The wheels of the prototype are the same 18-inch wheels of the GP, but painted in orange. The decoration of the vehicle is really eye-catching: In addition to the sponsors’ vinyls, the car is painted gray, but has orange and fluorine accents. Its entire rear is bright orange. LED strobes crown its rear, designed for its Safety Car role.

BMW Motorsport has collaborated in the development of this prototype, contributing with its lightening techniques so that the car weighs only 1,230 kilos in running order. In other words, it is around 100 kilos lighter than the MINI John Cooper Works GP and around 200 kilos lighter than the MINI Cooper SE. This thinning is evident in the passenger compartment, where in addition to a complete roll cage, all the infotainment, elaborate panels and part of the insulation are dispensed with, installing instead moldings and carbon fiber blind panels.

Many parts of the passenger compartment have been 3D printed, for example the deformable structures of the sports seat.

At a technical level, from the MINI Cooper SE inherits the electric motor with 184 hp and 280 Nm of torque, which through its single fixed-ratio gearbox allows you to do 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.7 seconds – 0.6 seconds faster than the production Cooper SE. The brand has not communicated, but part of the weight savings could also have to do with a lower capacity battery. The undercarriage is completed with a threaded suspension, adjustable both in height and in compression and rebound hardness.

Their Michelin Pilot Sport tires in sizes 245/40 R18 they are the same tires that Formula E use. This Safety Car is not just a Safety Car. It is a preview of what could be MINI’s electric sports utility vehicle, lacking only a more powerful electric motor. We are confident that MINI has access to more powerful electrical mechanics – especially now that BMW has deepened its electrification – and we already know that they are developing an electric alternative to the MINI John Cooper Works GP.