MINI Electric Pacesetter: a sneak peek at electric JCWs?

We have already spoken several times about the feasibility of electric sports court in the future. It is something that has to happen in one way or another, we are even seeing the first versions that appear for this purpose. Now that there is already an electric MINI, we have fantasized about the possibility of seeing the acronym JCW also in this format. It could become reality taking into account the antecedent that this MINI Electric Pacesetter which has just been presented.

It is a prototype, the car that will make Safety Car in Formula E. How could it be otherwise, the safety vehicle in this competition also had to be 100% electric and the result has been this MINI, which is based on a Cooper SE like the one we tested, although with notable changes. It is heavily inspired by John Cooper Works and serves as proof that the electrification and sportiness fit very well on the Oxford brand.

The Exterior design of this MINI Electric Pacesetter maintains some typical aspects of the model such as the circular headlights or the hexagonal grille, while introducing sporty details such as the widened wheel arches, the front splitter or the generous rear spoiler. The skirts and spoilers printed in 3D with recycled carbon fiber stand out to reduce weight and improve aerodynamics. It also includes a 18 inch forged wheels with two-color finish. The bodywork is specifically decorated with two-stage color grading and many graphics to prove its Safety Car status.

If we pass to the cabin, we see even more modifications. The MINI Electric Pacesetter only maintains the front seats, having been almost completely emptied to reduce weight. Carbon fiber is the main material in this area, having practically all the elements of this material: steering wheel, gear lever, handbrake, door panels, etc. Many of these components go 3D printed, a technique that is also applied to the removable pads of the sports seat, whose thickness, hardness and color can be adapted to the driver’s taste.

Thanks to all these modifications, the MINI Electric Pacesetter weighs only 1,230 kg, which is about 130 kg less than the standard Cooper SE. It maintains intact its electric propulsion system, with a 184 hp engine and 280 Nm of torque, although performance has improved accordingly. Now it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds (7.3 seconds in production) and has an outstanding 0 to 60 km / h in 3.6 seconds. Recovery of 80 to 120 km / h does it in 4.3 seconds,

The Formula E Safety Car will also be at the height within the circuits thanks to details such as the adjustable competition suspension in three directions for rebound, compression, height and camber. Michelin Pilot Sport tires and four-piston brake calipers like on the MINI John Cooper Works GP cannot be missing. The debut of the MINI Electric Pacesetter will be on April 10 at the Rome E-Prix and the person in charge of driving it will be the Portuguese pilot, Bruno Correia.

