With the eggplant you can prepare delicious and healthy dishes that are within everyone’s reach, but these mini pizzas are another level of culinary delight with which you will catch the attention of the smallest of the house.

June 26, 20207: 13 AM

Giving vegetables to children is a challenge that must be dealt with on a daily basis, but with these mini pizzas you will be able to incorporate this noble food into the diet of children without any effort.

A healthy and delicious option for a light dinner.

What do you need?

100 g of Mozzarella cheese 2 large aubergines 1 large red tomato or a handful of cherry tomatoes Fresh basil Extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper

How do you do it?

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Cut the eggplants into centimeter slices, place them in a strainer and add salt so that they lose the excess liquid.

Step 2: Cut the tomatoes into thin slices and reserve. After about 10 minutes in the strainer, drain the eggplants and pat dry with a paper towel. Place in a baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Remove from the oven, place the seasoned tomato slices, finely chopped fresh basil, a touch of oregano and the cheese and bake for 10 more minutes or until the cheese is slightly golden.

Serve them right away and taste this healthy homemade pizza recipe. A delight for adults and children.

You can substitute tomatoes with a homemade or commercial pizza sauce and make these bites more attached to the consistency of a traditional pizza.

