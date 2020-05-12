The Austin Seven Countryman was introduced in the year 1960

Its engine originally had 34 horsepower

The Mini Countryman is 60 years old. Called the Austin Seven Countryman, the original model featured a 0.85-liter, 34-horsepower engine.

The Mini Countryman is one of the most striking models that the signature of the BMW group. However, its origins are already 60 years away. It was in 1960 when the original vehicle, baptized as Austin Seven Countryman and that came from the hand of Morris Mini Traveler.

At that time it stood out for offering the public vehicles in which the wooden racks artisanal were the main structure. The metal and leather panels were attached to them with a large number of small nails to create the bodywork. A completely manual process that required experience, skill and patience. Of course, this method was mainly used for special and large vehicles. Since 1920 there was already the manufacture of sheet metal, something that emerged in the United States.

The exposed wooden frame achieved a curious contrast to the painted metal panels. This technique, known as WoodyIt even became a design claim. This is how the Austin Seven Countryman and Morris Mini Traveler just a year after the Mini. The wooden struts on the center pillar and rear frame section were only decorative, as the Mini’s modern, self-supporting sheet steel bodywork required no additional reinforcement. However, more conservative customers demanded the conventional construction method, especially in Britain.

Export to other markets forced the abandonment of wood, since outside the British borders there was no such traditional claim with this technique. In any case, both the Austin Seven Countryman As the Morris Mini Traveler They had a 0.85-liter, 34-horsepower engine, although since 1967 it was replaced by a 1.0-liter, 38-horsepower engine. Weighing between 660 and 674 kilos and a length of 3.3 meters, it was more than enough power.

The production of this pioneer duo of Mini Countryman It ended in 1969 after 207,000 units were manufactured. After them came the Mini Clubman Estate, square in appearance and with an adhesive plastic film that imitates wood.

