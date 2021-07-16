Mini cooper se electric presale in colombia

As we had anticipated in April when we found a unit of the MINI Cooper SE in the brand’s showcase in Bogotá, the commercialization of the electric version of this compact was imminent in our country And now Autogermana has made official that it started its pre-sale with a view to starting deliveries in September.

Although the preliminary information that they gave us unofficially at the time is that there would be two versions differentiated by their equipment, at the moment the MINI Cooper SE 2022 is only announced in a version for a price of 163.9 million of pesos. This pre-sale will be available only through the MINI e-commerce platform which can be accessed at https://minishop.autogermana.com.co/.

MINI Cooper SE 2022

It is important to clarify again that The MINI Cooper SE to be marketed will be the 2022 model year which includes the facelift presented in January of this year, since the unit on display that we saw at Autogermana corresponds to the 2021 model year.

Replacing the usual MINI combustion engines for this electric version is a motorization with an equivalent of 184 horsepower that according to the records of the WLTP cycle could offer a range of between 203 and 234 km.

Finally, Autogermana announces a 8-year or 100,000 km warranty for MINI Cooper SE 2022 batteries in Colombia, in addition to the 2-year factory warranty with no mileage limit and 5 years or 50,000 km of maintenance included.

MINI Cooper SE 2022