Mingueza makes his debut with the Spanish national team

Almost full of debutants in the Spanish team absolute for the match that faces Spain against Lithuania this Tuesday night.

With the exception of Bryan Gil, who had already had his chance with Luis Enrique, the ten members of Luis de la Fuente’s starting eleven will add an internationality due to the positive of Sergio Busquets that causes it to be the U21 team that has to dispute the encounter.

Among them is the azulgrana Oscar Mingueza, which comes from the FC Barcelona subsidiary and has played a significant role with Ronald Koeman throughout the season in the Barça first team.

In addition, from Mingueza, who shares the center of the defensive back with Guillamón, the ex-azulgranas Cucurella Y Abel ruiz They will start this game and will add an internationality according to FIFA.

This is the alignment of Spain against Lithuania:

Fernandez; ÓScar Gil, Mingueza, Guillamón, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Gonzalo VIllar, García, Brahim, Bryan Gil and Abel Ruiz.