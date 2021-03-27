Mingueza expelled in his debut with Spain

03/27/2021 at 23:09 CET

Bittersweet debut. Barça defender Òscar Mingueza has seen the red card in his debut match with the Spanish Under-21 team and what was his first match with any category of the national team.

Blaugrana’s game has been more than remarkable, but his debut will be tainted by the red card he saw in the 87th minute. Mingueza received a slap from Scamacca, who saw the second yellow card and also left the field of play.

The players crowded around the two protagonists and Rovella faced Mingueza. The Italian midfielder deceived the referee by throwing himself to the ground, simulating a header from the Blaugrana defender and the referee showed the red card to both players.

In the replay, however, it was clearly seen how Mingueza does not commit any aggression on the Italian player. Finally, the match ended with 19 players on the pitch: ten from the Spanish team and nine from the Italian.