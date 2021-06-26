Ming-Na Wen didn’t know she was recording The Book of Boba Fett

The end of the second season of “The Mandalorian” left us the announcement that something focused on Boba Fett was going to arrive under the title “The Book of Boba Fett”. Although there was some speculation as to whether it was the title under which we would have the third season of the adventures of Din Djarin, in the end it was confirmed that it is a new series that will explore the adventures of the character of Temuera Morrison.

Together with Morrison we will have the return of actress Ming-Na Wen as bounty hunter Fennec Shand, Well, she joined Boba to meet a debt. In a recent interview for DigitalSpy, the actress commented on how she did not know she was shooting a new series until mid-shoot, further confirming that they refer to the series as a season 2.5 of “The Mandalorian.”

They keep it all so secret, right? We do not call the series, the series. The contracts are always under different names. The series has different names. When they told me I was going to be a regular, I automatically thought it was going to be for the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’. Then the scripts came in and it said 301, 302, 303, 304, so I thought that was it, because it doesn’t say ‘The Mandalorian’ on my contracts. So for two weeks while I was working with Tem [Temuera Morrison] and Robert [Rodriguez, el director], nor had no idea he was filming the spin-off. When the crew and cast found out, they died laughing. It was crazy. So yeah, it was wonderful to find out that he was filming ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. They call it ‘The Mandalorian’ 2.5 in a way. So I was not entirely wrong.

The actress also confirms that they have finished filming but does not know if she will return for the third season (this time) of “The Mandalorian.”

With filming completed, the first season of “The Book of Boba Fett” opens later this year. For the third of the Mandalorian we will have to wait at least until the end of next year, because they have not started filming yet and they are not expected to do so soon.

