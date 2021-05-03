Minerva wins 0-1 in the Lorca fiefdom

05/02/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

The Minerva he played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at Francisco Artés Carrasco. The Lorca came wanting to get back on the road to victory after losing the last game against Churra by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Minerva reaped a zero tie against the Sports Mining, adding a point in the last game held in the competition and had a streak of three consecutive draws. Thanks to this result, the Alumni team is sixth, while the Lorca is tenth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the visiting team, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Belencoso in the 29th minute. With this 0-1 the first part of the duel ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Lorca gave entrance to Nurseries, Yannis Oukache, Yuti, The Ouali Y Oukache for François, Gerard, Vandelli, Jacq Y Chapuis, Meanwhile he Minerva gave entrance to It looks for Varela.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to François, Nurseries Y Doucoure, of Lorca and two to Castle Y Franki of Minerva.

With this result, the Lorca is left with six points and the Minerva it goes up to 26 points.

On the following day the team of Walter Pandiani will face against El Palmar, Meanwhile he Minerva of David Bascuñana will be measured against Muleño.

Data sheetLorca:Embela, Chapuis (Oukache, min.74), Mohamed, Doucoure, Gerard (Yannis Oukache, min.45), Castaing, Casian, François (Viveros, min.45), Vandelli (Yuti, min.45), Jacq (El Ouali, min.68) and PeláezMinerva:Lopez, Franki, Castillo, Belencoso, Mario, Varela (Seve, min. 64), Ramón Marín, Villa, Ureña, Ceballos and MartinezStadium:Francisco Artés CarrascoGoals:Belencoso (0-1, min. 29)