Mineral Resource Estimate Released for Storeknuten in Høyland Prospecting Area

Storeknuten confirmed as Norge Mining’s second internationally prestigious1 deposit for EU-critical raw materials

240 million tonnes mineral resource estimate includes potentially profitable vanadium, titanium and phosphate

The phosphate grades are significantly higher than those of Øygrei, the company’s internationally renowned deposit

Norge Mining plc, an Anglo-Norwegian mining prospecting company focused on the Bjerkreim prospecting project in southwestern Norway, has announced the release of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Storeknuten deposit in the Høyland prospecting area. The data confirms Storeknuten’s position as the company’s second internationally recognized find in the Bjerkreim prospecting area.

Storeknuten’s mineral resources cover an area of ​​about 400,000 m2, which represents approximately 15% of Høyland’s prospecting area.

The release of the Storeknuten Mineral Resource Estimate comes after the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Øygrei was released in February this year, an internationally renowned 1.55 billion tonne deposit that is currently being expanded and getting better.

Highlights

First Mineral Resource Estimate for Storeknuten of 240 million tonnes, with average grades of 2.36% phosphorous pentoxide, 4.71% titanium dioxide and 0.07% vanadium pentoxide.

Storeknuten is the second internationally prestigious deposit of the company in fundamental raw materials for the EU, defined as materials of strategic importance for the European economy that the EU currently has to import.

The mineral resource estimate for Storeknuten was prepared in accordance with the filing standards of JORC2, an independent international mining, exploration and environmental consultancy that is part of the SRK Group.

Classification of mineral resources

Tons

(millions)

P2O5 grade

(%)

TiO2 grade

(%)

V2O5 grade

(%)

Inflicted

240.0

2.36

4.71

0.07

Total

240.0

2.36

4.71

0.07

Prospecting activities in Storeknuten are systematic, first to expand the resources and then, in due course, to improve the confidence in the estimate with the aim of upgrading a portion of the resources to the indicated category.

John Vergopoulos, CEO of Norge Mining, stated:

“This mineral resource estimate confirms Storeknuten’s position as our second internationally recognized deposit, underlining the potential of the Bjerkreim prospecting project as a whole. In addition to the 240 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources at Storeknuten, SRK has also identified a very significant prospect target of between 1.4 and 2.0 billion tonnes.

“Given the restrictions that were imposed on prospecting work at Storeknuten last year due to Covid-19, I am particularly satisfied with this initial mineral resource estimate.”

“Together with Øygrei, who achieved international prestige status earlier this year, at Bjerkreim we now have a total mineral resource estimate of 1.79 billion tonnes and a prospecting target of between 2.4 and 4, 0 billion tonnes, all containing vanadium, titanium and phosphate. ‘

“These three minerals are included in the EU list of essential raw materials, giving Norway a unique opportunity to play a decisive strategic role in the future supply of these materials.”

“Systematic prospecting activities are carried out to improve and expand the resources in Storeknuten and Øygrei. We also continue drilling in other areas and look forward to announcing new data in the coming months. “

An executive summary of the natural resource estimate for Storeknuten can be viewed on the company’s website: www.norgemining.com

Prospecting project framework in Bjerkreim

The Bjerkreim prospecting project is located in southwestern Norway, in the large Bjerkreim-Sokndal layered intrusion, which has been extensively studied by the Norwegian Geological Survey (NGU) and other researchers. Norge Mining focuses on the Bjerkreim lobe of this intrusion, which forms a large syncline fold in the structure. This outcrop extends about 20 km to the northwest-southeast and up to 10 km to the northeast-southwest. It is now known that it also extends several kilometers deep.

The mineralization consists of mineral assemblages mainly of magmatic origin, in which the minerals of interest are vanadium-containing magnetite, ilmenite (titanium) and apatite (phosphate). Vanadium, titanium and phosphate are on the EU list of key raw materials, defined as materials of strategic importance to the European economy that the EU currently has to import.

Through its Norwegian subsidiary Norge Mineraler AS, Norge Mining has 46 prospecting licenses in south-west Norway for a total of more than 400 km2. The company has carried out extensive and continuous prospecting work in Bjerkreim, including channel sampling, aerial surveys, and shallow and deep drilling. In total, more than 30,000 m have already been drilled.

Storeknuten is part of the Høyland survey area of ​​the Bjerkreim survey project. It covers an area of ​​1,150 × 350 meters and is located 4.5 km southwest of the company’s Øygrei deposit.

SRK Exploration Services Ltd (SRK), an international mining, exploration and environmental consultancy that is part of the SRK Group, has prepared the mineral resource estimate at Storeknuten. The diamond drilling program at Storeknuten began in September 2020 and a data cut-off dated March 1, 2021 was used to carry out the resource estimation. The data for the resource estimation comes from 1,437 samples analyzed from 9 drilling holes.

Mineral Resource Estimation for Storeknuten

The following summarizes SRK’s initial mineral resource estimate for the Storeknuten area of ​​the Bjerkreim prospect project, prepared in accordance with JORC code standards:

As with Øygrei, mineralization takes place in the steep dip layers that are continued throughout the length and depth of the vein. The vast majority of reported mineral resources are from Zone B previously reported at Øygrei and, although it contains a small amount of Zone C, it does not include any new zones and therefore the P2O5 grades are higher.

When reporting a mineral resource, there must be a requirement that there is a reasonable possibility of possible profitable extraction. In this case, this requirement has been obtained by limiting the tonnage presented to that of an optimized open pit, assuming sales prices of $ 230 / t of ilmenite, $ 97.75 / t of phosphate and $ 9.2 / lb of V2O5.

Prospecting target in Storeknuten

SRK has outlined a prospecting target at Storeknuten, also defined according to the JORC code, of between 1.4 and 2.0 billion tons of mineralization with grades similar to those already reported (between 1.6 and 2.4 % P2O5, 4.2 and 5.0% TiO2 and 0.06 and 0.08% V2O5).

This prospecting objective is based on the assumption of the continuity of the Storeknuten mineralized beds at depth and to the northeast. Surface geology supports this continuity, and mineralization drilled to date remains open in this regard. However, it should be taken into account that the potential tonnage and grade estimates of the prospecting objective are conceptual in nature, that the explorations carried out are insufficient to estimate mineral resources and that there is no certainty that future explorations will result in the estimation of a mineral resource.

Next performances

Prospecting activities at Storeknuten are systematic with significant planning planned for additional drilling to enhance and expand mineral resources and provide information for an exploratory study. Drilling work is scheduled to finish this year.

Prospecting activities at Øygrei, and elsewhere in the Bjerkreim prospecting project, including Skeipstad, are also ongoing. More than 13,000 m of infill and geotechnical drilling is being carried out at Øygrei, in part with the aim of strengthening confidence in the mineral resource and allowing more communication in the category indicated.

1 In the context of this release, an internationally recognized deposit is used to mean a very large deposit with the potential to provide significant economic and strategic benefits.

2 The reporting standard for this report is the 2012 edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ published by the Joint Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Australian Mining Industry Council (the ‘JORC code’). The JORC code is a result reporting code aligned with the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (“CRIRSCO”) reporting template and is an internationally recognized reporting standard that has been adopted worldwide for creating reports related to the market and financial investments.

The competent person who has overall responsibility for mineral resources is Dr. Mike Armitage, Chartered Engineer, Chartered Geologist, FGS, MIMM, PhD. Dr Armitage is a Chartered Geologist, a recognized professional body listed from time to time by the Australian Securities Market (‘ASX’). He works full time at SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, is a Director of SRK Exploration Services, a corporate consultant and has more than 35 years of experience in the metal and mining sector. He also has sufficient relevant experience for the type of mineralization and deposits in question and for the activity he is carrying out to be designated a competent person as defined by the JORC code. For the past 30 years, Dr. Armitage has been responsible for mineral resource and ore reserve reporting at various international properties.

About Norge Mining plc

Norge Mining plc is an Anglo-Norwegian natural resources company engaged in mineral prospecting in Norway.

The company holds 46 prospecting licenses for a total of more than 400 km2 in southwestern Norway in an area known to contain vanadium, titanium, phosphate and gold. Norge Mining currently has a program of prospecting activities in place to produce a resource estimate based on previous studies from the Geological Survey of Norway (NGU).

Norge Mining’s goal is to become a substantial, sustainable and strategically important prospecting and mining business centered in Norway.

The company was founded in November 2018 and is based in the UK. Its subsidiary Norge Mineraler AS is 100% Norwegian-owned.

For more information, visit www.norgemining.com

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. The translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006013/en/

