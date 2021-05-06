Mineral extraction will have to be quadrupled to comply with the Paris Agreement

05/06/2021 at 12:02 AM CEST

The race towards decarbonisation imposed by the Paris Agreement and national legislation forces the development of renewable energies at full speed. But that will force a huge effort to increase the extraction of minerals necessary for these new systems. A study quantifies this reality and calls for quick action.

Limiting global warming to the goals of the Paris Accords demand for minerals will quadruple by 2040 dedicated to the construction of clean energy technologies.

In a report published this Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicates that, if the energy transition were faster with a view to reaching carbon neutrality by mid-century, the mineral needs for these technologies would be they would multiply by six.

As an example, an electric car needs six times more than a conventional one and an installation of wind turbines on land nine times more than a gas plant with an equivalent generation capacity.

The IEA warns that, if action is not taken to respond to this explosion in demand for a series of minerals essential for electric vehicles and their batteries, for electricity grids or for wind turbines, the goals of containing climate change could be seen committed.

“The challenges are not insurmountable, but governments must give clear signals on how they plan to turn their climate commitments into action. By acting now and together, they can significantly reduce the risks of price volatility and supply disruptions, & rdquor; noted their IEA CEO Fatih Birol.

The high priority is to clearly establish the pace to be given to the energy transition and the weight of the key technologies in order to offer guarantees on an adequate level of investment that allows developing diversified sources of supply.

According to IEA estimates, in a scenario in which the Paris Agreements materialize, which seek to limit the increase in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius, the development of electric cars and batteries would mean multiplying at least by 30 the consumption of minerals for those uses between 2020 and 2040.

The minerals whose demand will rise the most

The largest increase in mineral extraction would be for the lithium, for which the demand would be multiplied by 32; for him graphite, by 25; for him cobalt, by 21; for him nickel, by 19, and by rare earth, by 7.

In parallel, the strengthening and extension of the electrical networks to cover renewable energies would mean at least doubling the consumption of copper.

In addition, the generation of electricity with procedures with low carbon dioxide emissions – in particular with wind and solar energy – would translate into tripling the mineral needs for this activity.

The study authors emphasize that, given these prospects, there are weaknesses that could cause bottlenecks in supply and great volatility in prices that would be detrimental to evolve towards a cleaner energy system.

Among these problems would be the strong concentration of the production of the fundamental minerals: the first three countries in which lithium, cobalt or rare earths are extracted represent around two thirds of the world total.

That concentration is even more pronounced in processing: China accounts for 40% of copper, almost 60% of lithium, more than 60% of cobalt and close to 90% of rare earths.

Another problem is the long deadlines for the development of mining projects and, in this regard, the IEA recalls that an average of sixteen years pass from discovery until exploitation begins.

One way to reduce mineral extraction is to try decrease the amount of material used through technological innovation, but also through recycling.

It is estimated that by 2040 the recycling of copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt from batteries that reach the end of their useful life could compensate around 10% of the needs of these minerals.

Reference study: https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions/executive-summary

