Miner looks at Argentina just as the outlook in Chile is clouded

(Bloomberg) – In a sign of the changing political winds in South America, a billionaire mining clan is delaying new investments in Chile given the political context in the country, while also looking to move ahead with big spending in Argentina.

Lundin Mining Corp., which recently spent US $ 1 billion to improve its copper operation in Chile, will monitor possible changes in Chilean laws before proceeding with an underground expansion estimated at US $ 500 million, said President Lukas Lundin. Across the Andes in San Juan, the Swedish-Canadian group talks to Argentine officials about a multi-million dollar copper, silver and gold project.

Chile has become the dominant copper supplier worldwide thanks to its stable and favorable regulations, as well as its giant deposits. Argentina, for its part, with its volatile and unorthodox policy had so far limited the development of its vast mineral wealth. However, the risk gap could be on the verge of narrowing following the election in Chile of an assembly that places the drafting of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left, leaving the mines vulnerable to stricter rules. The weekend’s vote could also add momentum to a bill to create one of the heaviest tax burdens in the industry.

The prospect of a more onerous operating environment in Chile is bringing the industry to a halt just as the world cries out for more copper in an incipient transformation to green energy. For Lundin, the changes come as the company finalizes studies on an underground expansion.

“Let’s wait and see before we invest too much money, I’m sure everyone else is doing the same,” Lundin said in an interview Tuesday. “If there is too much uncertainty in the next year, year and a half, obviously we will not press the button.”

The regulatory headwinds in Chile stem from efforts to address the persistent inequalities that led to the worst social unrest in a generation. Tensions have been exacerbated by the pandemic and record copper prices. Still, the constitutional process will last a year and foreign mining companies have stability agreements that protect them from tax changes until at least 2023.

“Countries want higher incomes, I understand that,” Lundin said. “But if you raise taxes too much, it will be very difficult to reinvest.”

‘Spectacular’ results

In Argentina, the group whose stakes in the mining and energy businesses around the world total about US $ 4.3 billion, is looking to develop deposits that have just generated “spectacular drilling results,” Lundin said.

The group’s Josemaria Resources Inc., led by Lukas’ son Adam, is negotiating terms with authorities after presenting an environmental and social impact assessment in February. Another Lundin unit is drilling the Filo del Sol deposit. The larger of the two San Juan projects would be at least as large as Lundin’s Candelaria mine in Chile and would cost between US $ 4 and US $ 5 billion to build, he said. Argentine officials are “interested” in moving the project forward, he said.

Lundin knows Argentina well. He was responsible for the discovery of the giant Veladero mine, now operated by Barrick Gold Inc.

He has also led many mergers and acquisitions over the years. But even though there is limited scope for copper producers to accelerate expansions of existing operations, there are also not many vehicles to invest in at the moment.

“If something makes sense, we will definitely see it, but I don’t see that many mergers and acquisitions happening,” he said.

Limited supply growth opportunities and long lead times for new mines are part of the reason Lundin says the upward cycle for copper could continue for another decade.

Still, he doesn’t want prices to go too high given the demands they might generate. “If the price is like this or a little lower, it is very good for the industry to give stability and power to put new projects into production.”

